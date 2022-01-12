The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

One in 2 million: Twins born on different day, month and year

A mother gave birth to twins in two different years. What a way to bring in the new year!

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 12:43
Baby foot (Illustrative) (photo credit: Negative Space)
Baby foot (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Negative Space)

Twins from California were born in different years, months and days thanks to a rare scenario of one in 2 million. The doctor who delivered them described the rare birth as "amazing" and told the media: "This was definitely one of the most memorable births of my career.”

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo and her twin brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo were born in completely different years, months and days - all thanks to New Year’s Day. The twins were born 15 minutes apart; Alfredo arrived first on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 23:45 and weighed 2.75 kilograms, while his twin sister Aylin was born at midnight, Saturday, January 1, 2022, and weighed 2.66 kilograms.
The babies were born at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. A spokesman posted on Twitter: "At midnight Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby in 2022! Her twin Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm on Friday, December 31, which means their birthdays fall on a different day, month and year - a chance of 1 in 2 million!"
The parents, Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo from Greenfield, also have three older children - two daughters and a son. Fatima said: "It's crazy to me that they’re twins and they have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”
Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family physician, described the rare birth as "amazing" and told the media: "It was definitely one of the most memorable births in my career. It has been an absolute pleasure to help these little ones reach the world in peace in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year!
The hospital said that there are about 120,000 twin births in the United States each year, which is a little over 3% of all births. “Twins with different birthdays are rare and some estimate the chance of having twins in different years as one in two million," the hospital claimed.
A similar case occurred to twins born just before the onset of coronavirus when they also came into the world in different decades. Dawn Gilliam gave birth to Jocelyn at 23:37 on December 31, 2019 and then to Jackson at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020.


Tags Baby New Year's Birth Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by