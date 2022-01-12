One in 2 million: Twins born on different day, month and year

Twins from California were born in different years, months and days thanks to a rare scenario of one in 2 million. The doctor who delivered them described the rare birth as "amazing" and told the media: "This was definitely one of the most memorable births of my career.”

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo and her twin brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo were born in completely different years, months and days - all thanks to New Year’s Day. The twins were born 15 minutes apart; Alfredo arrived first on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 23:45 and weighed 2.75 kilograms, while his twin sister Aylin was born at midnight, Saturday, January 1, 2022, and weighed 2.66 kilograms.

The babies were born at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. A spokesman posted on Twitter: "At midnight Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby in 2022! Her twin Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm on Friday, December 31, which means their birthdays fall on a different day, month and year - a chance of 1 in 2 million!"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo January 2, 2022

The parents, Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo from Greenfield, also have three older children - two daughters and a son. Fatima said: "It's crazy to me that they’re twins and they have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family physician, described the rare birth as "amazing" and told the media: "It was definitely one of the most memorable births in my career. It has been an absolute pleasure to help these little ones reach the world in peace in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year!

The hospital said that there are about 120,000 twin births in the United States each year, which is a little over 3% of all births. “Twins with different birthdays are rare and some estimate the chance of having twins in different years as one in two million," the hospital claimed.

A similar case occurred to twins born just before the onset of coronavirus when they also came into the world in different decades. Dawn Gilliam gave birth to Jocelyn at 23:37 on December 31, 2019 and then to Jackson at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020.