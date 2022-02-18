The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Chewing gum does something amazing for pregnant women

A decade-long study found a significant benefit for pregnant women to chew sugar-free gum. How did it work and what exactly is the connection between the two? Here are all the details.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 14:14
CANDY FOR sale by the kilo in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
CANDY FOR sale by the kilo in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

It sounds strange, but researchers have invested time in it and the results seem promising. An experiment conducted in Malawi found that pregnant women who chewed gum for 20 minutes a day had a low chance of preterm birth or low birth weight. The gum had xylitol, a sugar substitute extracted from various fruits and vegetables commonly used as an alternative sweetener in many products.

A decade-long study by American researchers involving more than 10,000 women found that only 12.6% of pregnant women who chewed gum daily gave birth prematurely compared with 16.5% in the control group. This equates to a 25% decrease in the incidence of preterm births between these groups.

Late preterm labor is defined in infants born between 34 and 37 weeks of gestation. On a global scale, the World Health Organization estimates that 15,000,000  babies are born prematurely or are late preterm each year, about 10% of births worldwide.

Cases of low birth weight, defined as a newborn weighing 2.5 kg or less, were also included in the study group, with only 8.9% of infants being born underweight. By comparison, 12.9% of babies born to mothers who didn’t chew gum daily for 20 minutes were born underweight.

The lead author of the new study, Dr. Kjersti Agard, a maternal health expert from the College of Maternal and Newborn Medicine in Texas, said it was exciting to discover an intervention with a relatively low cost that can provide such results. Agard said, "What is special about our study is that we used available, cheap and tasty means to reduce the risk of a baby being born too early or too small.” She added that these findings stand as long-term evidence linking oral health with premature births.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Many studies have linked poor oral health with premature births, although the exact reasons for this are unclear. Some scientists suspect that plaque bacteria can pass into the placenta through the bloodstream, causing it to become inflamed. This can disrupt the amniotic sac that surrounds the fetus, causing it to rupture too soon.

Sugar-free gum helps improve oral health by encouraging the mouth to produce saliva. It helps neutralize the harmful acid in the teeth released by plaque, a sticky substance that contains bacteria that feed on the sugar left behind by food and drink, including fruit.

The current study recruited 10,069 women through eight health centers in Malawi, registered before becoming pregnant or within 20 weeks of conception. Of this group, 9670 were able to participate fully, with their health monitored by researchers for about six years. About half of the participants received a supply of xylitol gum and were told to chew the gum for at least 10 minutes a day but preferably twice a day, during pregnancy. The other half of the experimental group didn’t receive the gum and acted as a control group.

The researchers, who presented their findings at the annual meeting of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Association, said their next step is to replicate the study in other places around the world, which will allow them to determine if a sugar-free gum supply can provide similar benefits in other countries.



Tags health pregnant Malawi Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by