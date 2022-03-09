The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

In fertility breakthrough, Israeli scientists reverse aging process in human eggs

Jerusalem researchers say anti-viral drugs lead to older eggs behaving "like they are in their 20s."

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 22:09
Development of human embryo at five stages. Contributors: Science Museum, London. (photo credit: SCIENCE MUSEUM, LONDON)
Development of human embryo at five stages. Contributors: Science Museum, London.
(photo credit: SCIENCE MUSEUM, LONDON)

In what could mark a major breakthrough for fertility treatments, Israeli scientists say that they have successfully managed to reverse the aging mechanism in eggs using antiviral drugs.

Led by molecular biologist Dr. Michael Klutstein, head of the Chromatin and Aging Research Lab in the faculty of Dental Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a team of researchers managed to successfully identify one of the aging mechanisms that prevent egg cells from successfully maturing.

“We found that this aging mechanism is reversible and we can treat it,” Klutstein told The Media Line.

The scientists’ findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Aging Cell. The research was carried out by doctoral student Peera Wasserzug-Pash, in collaboration with clinicians from Hadassah Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The findings mark a significant breakthrough in available fertility treatments. 

Doctoral student Peera Wasserzug-Pash, left, and Dr. Michael Klutstein, head of the Chromatin and Aging Research Lab in the Faculty of Dental Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY) Doctoral student Peera Wasserzug-Pash, left, and Dr. Michael Klutstein, head of the Chromatin and Aging Research Lab in the Faculty of Dental Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

A growing number of women in many parts of the world are delaying having children until their late thirties and into their forties. After the age of 35, women’s eggs begin to rapidly deteriorate and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments become less effective.

“This research allows us to understand how human eggs age, which is important also for understanding how aging occurs in others areas,” Wasserzug-Pash, who conducted the research, told The Media Line. “We can affect this aging mechanism with drugs and with [medical] intervention. We’ve gone one step forward in being able to help women suffering from age-related infertility. They will suffer less, have to go through fewer difficult procedures, and run into fewer disappointments when it comes to trying to conceive and start a family.”

“The only treatment that exists today to address the issue of age-related infertility is prevention,” she said. “You either have children when you’re young or you freeze your eggs.”

Slowing down the aging process is no easy feat, however. Egg cells accumulate damage to their genetic material over time, starting when a woman is at a relatively young age. By the time a woman reaches her late 30s, her eggs have accrued enough damage to prevent them from properly maturing or being fertilized.

Roughly half of our genome is composed of virus-like sequences or fragments of viruses that can cause significant damage to the DNA if they manage to activate themselves through expression. This was discovered by Barbara McClintock, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for her work in 1983.

“Those parts are very damaging, like viruses,” Klutstein explained. “There are mechanisms in the cells to prevent these viruses from expressing themselves. With age, what happens is that the repression mechanism gets broken and then they start making copies of themselves. What we get is damage to older eggs.”

Klutstein’s team found that there is a way to prevent this damage from happening, thereby reversing the aging processes at work in egg cells.

“If we use drugs that prevent these viruses from operating, and these are just antiviral drugs, then we stop this mechanism from happening and slow down the aging process,” he explained.

Researchers in the lab examined both mice and human egg cells that were taken from several different age groups. They measured the levels of viruses, levels of DNA damage, how much the eggs matured in the test tube (an IVF setting), and how the chromosomes of the DNA looked under the microscope after the antiviral drug was administered.

In all cases, the older oocytes, or eggs, that had received the antiviral drug appeared to be younger than the ones that had not been treated.

“In general, in humans, old oocytes are ones above the age of 35 and the acute ones are over 40,” Klutstein said. “After treatment, they behaved more like eggs in their 20s.”

The next step will be to establish the correct protocol for treating human eggs in an IVF setting, as well as ensure that the treatment does not negatively affect the embryo. The promising treatment is still years away from being available.

“This is very experimental still, but we want to make a drug out of it,” Klutstein noted. “Like with any other drug, they take a long time to develop.”



Tags medicine israel fertility rate pregnant fertility
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
3

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by