The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How do women use their eggs years after freezing them?

A study conducted by researchers in Israel found that many women didn’t use their eggs, and only a few eventually managed to get pregnant. Here's what we found out about the procedure

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 17, 2022 19:40
Egg freezing process (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Egg freezing process (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Freezing eggs is one way in which women can "extend" the time limit for getting pregnant and increase the chances of becoming pregnant in the future even if they suffer from medical problems which affect their fertility, and also after the age of 35.

Recently this option has become widely available, and many women are choosing it to increase their chances of getting pregnant in the future. Planned egg preservation seems to be a reasonable option for women in their 30s who currently aren’t interested in having children, but want to preserve the possibility of using their eggs to get pregnant later.

A new study by Prof. Talia Miron Schatz, a social psychologist who studies the medical decisions of patients and doctors at the Ono Academic College near Tel Aviv, reviewed the procedures undergone by women who decided to freeze their eggs. The survey included 108 women who had done the process at least 4 years earlier.

Contact was conducted over the phone and was attended usually by the attending physician, and the women who agreed to participate were sent a survey with 34 questions which, among other issues, examined their reflections regarding the physical and emotional consequences of the egg preservation process.

Between 2011 and 2018, 477 women were examined during the freeing process; almost all were single and childless. Most had an academic education and common occupations were teaching, law, architecture. Other jobs were social work, services, sales and security. The average age when doing the freezing process was 36.6. The survey took place 5-6 years later when the average age was 42.6.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

How many women used their eggs

In this study, the rate of egg utilization was about 20% and only three women got pregnant using the eggs. Non-utilization of eggs was explained for two main reasons: pregnancy without the use of frozen eggs or delaying conception due to not having a partner. During the follow-up period, 63% reported trying to conceive naturally or using assistive reproductive technology with fresh or preserved eggs. Of these, only 64% tried to conceive.

When asked if egg freezing affected their attempts to conceive, only 13 women (19%) said yes. Of those, all but one noted that the egg-freezing experience motivated them to take action such as trying to conceive earlier than previously expected, starting fertility treatment shortly after marriage, or choosing a sperm donor instead of waiting for a partner.

It seems that the women who froze eggs did so to 'buy time'. They preferred to 'rescue' their frozen eggs and try to conceive naturally or through a sperm donor and fresh eggs, and for them, the freezing process was a kind of 'insurance certificate'. Another notable feature was the large number of single haredi (ultra-Orthodox) women who froze eggs.



Tags pregnant IVF fertility freezing eggs Infertility Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by