The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli hospital narrows list of patients who may be involved in embryo mix-up

Only one patient is considered 'highly likely' to be involved in the incident, but she is not pregnant, Assuta Hospital said in an update.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 17:32
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

The list of patients who were potentially involved in the embryo-swapping incident at Assuta Hospital in Rishon Lezion has been narrowed down from 40 to 10, the hospital said in a Friday afternoon update.

A Health Ministry report published on Wednesday revealed that an Israeli woman who became pregnant with the help of fertility treatments was carrying a fetus that was neither genetically related to her nor her husband.

Friday's update further noted that out of the 10, only one patient is considered 'highly likely' to be involved in the incident, but she is not pregnant

Contact has been made with the patient, Assuta said.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The list was shortened following two days of "intensive testing" in the hospital, during which lab protocol was examined and potential opportunities when the swap may have occurred were mapped.

An Assuta doctor has been assigned to accompany the woman who is carrying the swapped fetus. All actions taken by the hospital are done so with the utmost sensitivity and in adherence to medical confidentiality laws, it said.

"Assuta apologizes for the emotional burden and stress caused to the patients following the discovery," the statement continued. "We are using every resource available to bring tests to an end and to assure  our patients."

More about in vitro fertilization (IVF)

Embryo transfer is also known as the final stage in the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF). One full IVF cycle usually takes about three weeks. It requires an individual to suppress their natural menstrual cycle and undergo hormone treatments to stimulate ovum (egg) growth. Then, the ova are extracted and fertilized by professionals in a lab setting. Ideally, this results in several viable embryos, one or two of which will be implanted in the uterus. 

The process can be costly, and for some, it is very physically taxing. Many people go through multiple cycles before achieving a viable pregnancy. 

When done intentionally, implanting a non-genetically-related embryo into the womb of someone intending to get pregnant is called surrogacy



Tags Israel doctor hospital pregnant Health Ministry Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by