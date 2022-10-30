The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Trouble getting pregnant? Unhealthy testicles may be to blame

1 out of every 7 couples in Israel faces fertility issues, but contrary to popular belief that the source of the problem lies mostly with the women, in about 50% of the cases the issue is with men.

By WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 06:37
The process of extracting eggs in a lab in a fertility clinic. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The process of extracting eggs in a lab in a fertility clinic.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Men's Health Center at the Raphael Hospital in Tel Aviv offers comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of fertility problems originating from men. The male fertility clinic operates under the leadership of Dr. Dana Livna, an expert in male fertility and urological surgery.

"Over the years, I have treated many couples who underwent fertility treatments without a preliminary examination of the man. In one case, I met a couple who underwent a year and a half of fertility treatments, without examining the man, and it finally turned out that he suffered from testicular cancer," shared Dr. Livna.

"After several cycles of fertility treatments, which included daily injections of hormones, egg retrieval in the surgery room, exhausting follow-ups and a nerve-wracking wait every month when no embryo developed, they came to me and a physical examination revealed a lump in the testicle. The meaning of the late diagnosis, apart from the unsuccessful fertility treatments, are the metastases that were discovered, so that after the testicle removal he needed chemotherapy."

In this case, Dr. Livna explained that the couple got their happy ending; after treatment, they went on to become parents. 

Difficulty conceiving can be a stressful and frustrating process, but it is important to remember that expedited diagnosis and correct treatment may shorten the path for both partners and lead to a successful pregnancy.

Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)
The possible reasons for infertility among men are diverse.

The origin of fertility problems in men is just as diverse as in women and requires thorough examination. Many times, the problem will manifest itself as a decrease in the quantity or quality of the sperm, but not necessarily. The process of sperm creation is affected by a wide variety of genetic, environmental and emotional factors. 

Factors that may affect the quality and quantity of sperm

  • Varicose veins- This is the most common cause of fertility problems that can be treated easily. Today's medical research indicates that enlarged veins cause conditions in the testicles to change, harming the normal production of sperm. Eliminating these veins in a minimally invasive operation has been shown to improve sperm counts in about 70% of cases.
  • Blockages caused by inflammation of the testicle (orchitis), or various infectious diseases (gonorrhea, syphilis, AIDS).
  • Sexual dysfunction
  • Undescended testicle - a congenital problem in which the testicle is not in the scrotum. Even if the condition was corrected with surgery at a young age as it often is, long-term fertility may still be affected.
  • Lifestyle - smoking, excessive drinking of alcohol, drug consumption, obesity and high exposure to stressful situations can negatively impact male fertility.
  • Environmental factors such as radiation, exposure to lead or prolonged exposure to intense heat can damage sperm count.
  • Hormonal imbalance
  • Side-effects of medication
  • Posterior ejaculation - a condition in which semen is ejected into the bladder instead of being ejected out.
  • Chromosomal or genetic disorders

What are the solutions?

Modern medicine and advanced technologies offer us a wide range of solutions. It is important to know that before approaching the solutions, the problem must be diagnosed through a visit to a urologist who specializes in male fertility.

Male fertility problems can be treated, in some cases even with immediate and relatively simple solutions. A correct diagnosis can save time and unnecessary treatments for the partner, and bring couples closer to the desired pregnancy.

When should you consult a doctor?

The generally acceptable medical answer to this question is that couples should consult a medical professional after one year of unsuccessfully trying to conceive on their own. However, as soon as several months into the process couples may choose to seek medical advice. This is especially relevant for couples aged 35 and older.



Tags israel fertility rate pregnant Health Ministry IVF fertility male fertility Male infertility Infertility Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by