The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Premature births: What you should know about preterm babies - explainer

November 17 marks World Prematurity Day. As such, Israel's midwives' organization has put together some facts you need to know.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 20:36
Illustrative photo of a premature birth (photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)
Illustrative photo of a premature birth
(photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

How should you handle a premature birth? What steps need to be taken?

November 17 marks World Prematurity Day. As such, The Israel Midwives' Association has put together some facts you need to know.

Premature births are defined as a baby born before the 37th week of pregnancy. By contrast, normal birth is usually around the 40th week.

Premature births also happen at a rate of around one in every 10 births worldwide. Each year, that results in 15 million babies born prematurely.

In Israel, the numbers are slightly different, with only one in 14 births being premature.

Premature birth (credit: REUTERS)Premature birth (credit: REUTERS)

How do premature births happen?

There are a number of different reasons why a premature birth could happen, and only a few of them are actually known. Factors that are known to raise chances for a premature birth include, but are not limited to:

  • Having had a premature birth in the past
  • Having abnormalities in the cervix
  • High blood pressure
  • Asthma
  • Diabetes
  • Heart disease
  • Smoking
  • Alcohol use
  • Drug use
  • Underweight during pregnancy
  • Overweight during pregnancy

What are the problems with premature birth?

There can be a number of issues relating to a premature birth and they have a higher risk of death, which is why it is essential for these newborns to stay in the hospital to receive special care that can last weeks or even months. 

This special care can mean delaying severing the umbilical cord, injections to help the lungs grow properly and other forms of incubation.

Babies born even more prematurely, meaning before 28 weeks, are at risk of even more severe complications. However, babies born after 34 weeks will be much more stable. In some cases, the baby may be in stable enough condition for parents to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn, which can actually help them.

What is important to note, however, is that the earlier the premature birth is, the longer the hospitalization will likely be. But regardless, the parents will be in need of emotional and physical support, as the challenges that lie ahead for them can be challenging.

Support in these situations often has been provided by midwives, such as in Israel, where they help thousands of women with childbirth.

And considering Israel has a high fertility rate with around 180,000 births per year, the service midwives provide is of great importance.



Tags women children pregnant Birth Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by