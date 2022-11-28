The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Male domination of gynecology blocks research on women's health - study

Male dominance of gynecological science focuses on fertility, reproduction and delivering babies rather than women’s health, neglecting concerns of older women.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 18:36
A gynecologist is seen meeting with a patient in this illustration. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A gynecologist is seen meeting with a patient in this illustration.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

There shouldn’t be a difference between the way male and female gynecologists relate to their patients – but there is, according to Tel Aviv University researchers. The men focus on fertility, reproduction and delivering babies; the women are interested in this but also in women’s health after they finish having a family.

A new study recently published in the prestigious Nature Reviews Urology found that 49% of all scientific journals on gynecology and obstetrics focus solely on reproduction; only 12% are dedicated to women’s health issues unrelated to their reproductive role; and a mere 4% focus on women’s health before and after their reproductive years, including menopause.

The study, which was conducted by Dr. Netta Avnoon of the sociology and anthropology department and the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University (TAU), found that when mapping scientific journals in the category of gynecology and obstetrics, the majority deal with fertility, pregnancy, fetuses and childbirth, while many topics that are much more critical to women's quality of life receive little attention, both in scientific research and in the clinic.

“Men have dominated gynecology for almost 1,000 years, and their gender identity impacts everything that happens in this specialty, including research design and medical practices.”

Dr. Netta Avnoon

“Men have dominated gynecology for almost 1,000 years, and their gender identity impacts everything that happens in this specialty, including research design and medical practices,” declared Avnoon. For most of these years, women doctors weren’t even allowed to specialize in gynecology.

“Even if they are unaware of their own bias and have the best intentions, men traditionally regard the female body as an object for producing babies or satisfying men's sexual desires. The time has come for women to dominate the discipline that is meant to care for their health,” she wrote.

Dr. Netta Avnoon (credit: HAGIT FRENKEL) Dr. Netta Avnoon (credit: HAGIT FRENKEL)

Gender bias keeps issues critical to women's health don't get researched

BECAUSE OF “gender bias, issues that are critical to women’s health and well-being – such as diseases of the sexual organs, sexual pleasure, rights and autonomy in childbirth, and more – receive little attention both in research and in the clinic,” the TAU researcher stated. “The gender composition of leadership in the gynecological professions must change, and the voice of women-patients, as the sole authority in matters regarding their own bodies, must be heard. Research on women's health, neglected for centuries, must be expanded.”

According to the comment article reporting these preliminary results, published in the prestigious journal, such important issues, marginalized for centuries, include: diseases and damage to the muscles and nerves of the female pelvis and sexual organs, female sexual pleasure, rights and autonomy in childbirth, the connection between the menstrual cycle and the immune system, menopause and the later years of life, and more.

Avnoon explained that no social activity is neutral, objective or contextless, and science and medicine are no exception. “Inevitably, social positions and dispositions impact the attitudes of those who create science,” the study said. “Extensive historical and feminist scholarship has shown that gynecology as a medical specialty was masculinized 800 years ago, and still adheres to patriarchal values.”

In ancient times, women “were usually treated by female experts who even wrote books on the subject, but during the Middle Ages, these women and their knowledge were gradually ousted and replaced by men,” she continued.  “Since the 16th century, the specialty has been wholly dominated by males, and consequently they were the ones to determine which topics are ‘interesting’ and worth studying; they were the ones who set practices and protocols and introduced treatments, technologies, and techniques, all too often subjecting patients to medical practices that are not necessarily benevolent.

AVNOON NOTED a recent instance of gynecology’s gender bias – the transvaginal mesh scandal. In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of the transvaginal mesh – a common gynecological procedure used since the 1950s to repair pelvic organ prolapse in the anterior vaginal compartment, which had caused extensive sickness and even 77 documented deaths in the US. Patients’ activism had moved the regulator to intervene, exposing the decades-long failure of gynecological science to clinically assess the outcomes of this surgical procedure and revealing the bias in how researchers presented these results in scientific publications.

The study author now proposes that obstetrics – focusing on fertility, reproduction, pregnancy, the fetus and childbirth – should be separated from gynecology, a specialty dedicated to women’s health. “Care for the fetus, essential in its own right, must not come at the expense of the mother’s health,” she insisted.

“Also, gynecology training must include a major chapter of gender and feminist studies, and existing medical protocols should be thoroughly amended to focus on the needs of the women themselves – rather than those of their babies, their spouses or their doctors,” Avnoon wrote. “Moreover, legislation and legal procedures are in order, especially in courts of human rights, to protect women's right to health and optimal medical care.”

The time has come for women-centered gynecology, she concluded. “Women’s voices must be heard. To date, medical schools offer their students very scant and unsatisfactory knowledge about female anatomy and physiology, specifically in terms of women’s sexuality. Even though the overall numbers of female gynecologists are on the rise (in the US there are by now more women than men in this profession), their education is still based on age-old masculine and chauvinistic traditions.

“To generate real change, doctors must be trained to regard women's rights, health and sexuality as the main focus of women’s medicine, and to treat their patients with respect,” Avnoon concludes. “Greater emphasis should be given to patient experience and autonomy in medical settings, and to much-needed innovation in research, instruments, technologies, protocols, surgical procedures and medications.”



Tags tel aviv university women science scientific study Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by