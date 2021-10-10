The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
3 Israeli hospitals make Newsweek’s list of top cardiology centers

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Hadassah University Medical Center and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center were featured in Newsweek's list of the world’s top cardiology centers.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 18:56
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Three Israeli hospitals were featured in a new list published by Newsweek of the world’s top cardiology centers. 
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer ranked No. 44 out of the top 50, and Hadassah University Medical Center and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center were ranked in the list of 51-200, which was sorted alphabetically. 
“In our nine decades, Newsweek has covered all aspects of health care—scientific challenges, economic disruption, the occasional medical miracle and most of all, what these developments mean for our readers,” the magazine’s global editor-in-chief, Nancy Cooper, wrote in an introduction. “As part of that commitment, we've partnered with Statista Inc., the global market research and consumer data firm, to rank the world's best hospitals.”
The list of top hospitals, which featured several Israeli facilities, was published in September.
Hadassah University Medical Center (credit: AVI HAYOUN)Hadassah University Medical Center (credit: AVI HAYOUN)
This latest ranking includes the best hospitals for cardiology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology and orthopedics.
Israel did not have any hospitals on the other lists.
"The choice of the Cardiology Department at Hadassah is gratifying and reflects extensive activity in all areas of cardiology, from innovative treatments through groundbreaking research to the training of the next generation of cardiologists from Israel and around the world,” said Ofer Amir, Head of Hadassah's Heart Institute.
The type five cardiology centers on Newsweek’s list were all from the United States: the Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Institute in Ohio, the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the Heart & Vascular Center at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts, and the Mount Sinai Heart Center at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.


