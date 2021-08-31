The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Silent mutations can predict the development of cancer - study

For the first time, researchers at Tel Aviv University have been able to predict both the type of cancer and patients' survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 23:39
Prof. Tamir Tuller. (photo credit: Rafael Ben Menashe)
Prof. Tamir Tuller.
(photo credit: Rafael Ben Menashe)
Groundbreaking research out of Tel Aviv University (TAU) is able to predict both a patient's type of cancer and their survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes – a proof of concept that will likely save lives in the future. 
Silent mutations are defined as those that don't change the sequence of amino acids in proteins. According to TAU, in recent years it has been shown that silent mutations, both in and out of the cell's genetic coding region, can affect gene expression, and may be connected with the development and spread of cancer cells. However, the question of whether silent mutations can help identify cancer types or predict patients' chances of survival has never before been investigated with quantitative tools.
In the new study, which looked at about three million mutations from cancer genomes of 9,915 patients, the researchers attempted to identify the type of cancer and predict survival probability 10 years after the initial diagnosis – on the basis of silent mutations alone. They discovered that the predictive power of silent mutations is often similar to that of 'ordinary', non-silent mutations. In addition, they discovered that by combining information from silent and non-silent mutations classification could be improved for 68% of the cancer types, and best survival estimations could be obtained up to nine years after diagnosis. In some types of cancer classification was improved by up to 17%, while prognosis was improved by up to 5%.
To test their hypothesis and quantify the effect of the silent mutations, researchers used public genetic information about cancer genomes from the the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Working with machine learning techniques to this data, the researchers obtained predictions of the type of cancer and prognoses for patients' survival – based on silent mutations alone. Then they compared their results with real data from the database.
The results of the study, led by TAU's Biomedical Engineering and the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives, were published in NPJ Genomic Medicine. Implications of the study will be used in various areas of oncological research. 
Different interactions of genetic material with factors in the cell that control levels of expression. Silent mutations can impact the efficiency of such interactions in cancer cells, thereby influencing the level of expression of genes affecting the cell's survivability. Courtesy of Tel Aviv University.Different interactions of genetic material with factors in the cell that control levels of expression. Silent mutations can impact the efficiency of such interactions in cancer cells, thereby influencing the level of expression of genes affecting the cell's survivability. Courtesy of Tel Aviv University.
Prof. Tamir Tuller, who led the study, noted that the cell's genetic material holds two types of information: first, the sequence of amino acids to be produced, and second, when and how much to produce of each protein – namely regulation of the production process.
"Even if they don’t change the structure of the protein, silent mutations can influence the process of protein production (gene expression), which is just as important," Tuller said. "If a cell produces much smaller quantities of a certain protein – it's almost as though the protein has been eliminated altogether. Another important aspect, which can also be affected by silent mutations, is the protein's 3D folding, which impacts its functions: Proteins are long molecules usually consisting of many hundreds of amino acids, and their folding process begins when they are produced in the ribosome. Folding can be affected by the rate at which the protein is produced, which may in turn be affected by silent mutations. Also, in some cases, silent mutations can impact a process called splicing, in which pieces of the genetic material are cut and rearranged to create the final sequence in the protein. In short, it appears that silent mutations can actually make a lot of noise, and in this study we were able to quantify their impact for the first time."
"Our genome, like the genome of all other living things, contains mutations that can change the sequence of amino acids in the coded proteins," Tuller continued. "Since these proteins are responsible for the various cell mechanisms, such mutations are involved in turning healthy cells into cancer cells. Other mutations, which don't affect the amino acids, have been called 'silent' and ignored for many years. In our study, about 10,000 cancer genomes of every type were analyzed, demonstrating for the first time that silent mutations do have diagnostic value – for identifying the type of cancer, as well as prognostic value – for predicting how long the patient is likely to survive."


Tags tel aviv university cancer science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Haisam Hassanein

What the new style of normalization looks like

 By HAISAM HASSANEIN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
4

A Shabbat to remember with Prime Minister Bennett - reporter's notebook

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praying at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Wednesday.
5

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by