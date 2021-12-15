The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

US-Israeli start-up hopes to cure brain diseases with micro-robots

Bionaut Labs aims to use robots smaller than a grain of rice to deliver medications exactly where they are needed and minimize the side effects for the body.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 07:43
Bionaut Labs micro-robots (photo credit: Bionaut Labs)
Bionaut Labs micro-robots
(photo credit: Bionaut Labs)
When Israeli entrepreneur and robotics expert Michael Shpigelmacher worked for a large consulting firm a few years ago, he was frequently involved in projects with pharmaceutical companies.
“Often, the companies would focus on their drugs whose patent was about to expire and reformulate the way they could be taken, for example from oral to transdermal, hoping that the process would improve their safety and efficacy,” he recalled.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
“However, what struck me as very strange was that even if the condition treated was very focal, the treatment would inevitably rely on diffusion in the bloodstream, on systemic delivery.”
Such systemic delivery would often involve very heavy side effects.
As someone with a background in physics, Shpigelmacher started to ask himself why the therapy would not target the disease in a more precise way.
“For me, this was the big moment when I realized that we should try to build micro-robots to deliver the medicine only where it was needed,” he said, describing the process that eventually led him to establish the med-tech start-up Bionaut Labs.
Founded in 2016, and originally based in Israel, the company started to work with the German research center Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science. Eventually, it relocated to Los Angeles, where it is currently headquartered.“At Bionaut Labs, for the first time in history, we make tiny, remote-controlled micro-robots that move in the body safely and precisely, with a focus on the central nervous system, the brain, and the spine,” Shpigelmacher said.
Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE) Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE)
“These micro-robots can be controlled remotely to carry different payloads, specifically drugs, to places that are very hard to reach, for example, into the deep brain, and to deliver those payloads, those therapies, only where they’re needed and nowhere else.”
The technology aims to allow physicians to treat severe conditions aggressively while minimizing side effects.
The size of the robots varies between hundreds of microns to a couple of millimeters, that is, the length of a grain of rice or smaller.
Manufactured with rigid and safe materials, the robots feature a strong magnet and are guided to their destination by a device outside the body employing a magnetic field, while a live X-ray video tracks them in real-time.
“At the moment, we are talking about the brain and the spine, but other parts of the body could be targeted too,” Shpigelmacher said. “We are planning on expanding their use, for example, to the liver and the eyes after we get the first approvals.”
Currently, the technology has been tested on animals, not yet on humans. Recently, it was fast-tracked by the US Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials for two conditions: Dandy Walker Syndrome, a rare pediatric neurological disorder; and malignant gliomas, an incurable form of brain cancer.
The company is planning on starting the trials in 2023.
“If you look at where the big pharma companies are spending their money, there are so many resources going into treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, brain cancer, and so on, and they have a lot of potentials, but how do you get them to the target? There is no answer to that,” Shpigelmacher said. “This is where we come in.”


Tags Israel Brain damage Brain usa Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by