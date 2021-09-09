The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Vaccines and their impact on developing fetuses

Do you need another reason to get vaccinated? New findings show that having a viral disease in pregnancy can affect the future health of your child.

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 11:26
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)
Many women are still anxious about being vaccinated against coronavirus while pregnant, although data clearly shows that these vaccines are safe. A new study has found that, in contrast, contracting viruses during pregnancy is more dangerous, and not only for moms.
The recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women against coronavirus was given six months ago, yet many women still choose not to vaccinate for fear that the fetus will be harmed. 
New research might change their minds. 
A study, published in the prestigious scientific journal Science, found that viral infection during pregnancy might make the unborn child more prone to disease and health problems after birth and as the child develops.
Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health say that mild infections in the mother may damage their offspring's immune system. The study adds that this damage can trigger various chronic conditions including asthma, eczema and diseases which affect the intestinal tract.
"The immune system develops and changes as it responds to antimicrobial exposure," wrote the study's editor, Dr. A. Ing-Lim. “The way in which maternal infection experienced at significant developmental stages shapes the offspring’s immune system still isn’t understood.” In the present study, we show that during pregnancy, medical problems in mothers may have a permanent, specific effect on their children’s overall immunity to disease.”
Experiments with mice show that the causes of viral diseases actually boost a fetus' immunity to intestinal infections. At the same time, it happens at the cost of a prolonged tendency to inflammatory disorders. The findings add to the evidence that the immune system begins to develop in the womb and is greatly affected by maternal health.
Pregnancy is often associated with suppressing the body's ability to fight disease. However, it’s unknown how undiagnosed daily infections will affect a developing child’s immune system in the future. Mild infections are often present in the urinary tract, respiratory and digestive systems, and often resolve themselves without specific treatment..
In this study researchers infected pregnant mice with Yersinia pseudotuberculosis, a sticky bacterium that can cause illness by oral infection and which is mild. The infection was short-lived and limited to the mother. However, the immune system cells in the intestines known as T-cells increased in offspring and continued to rise until adulthood.
Another study found that the viral infection triggered a chemical in mothers called IL-6 (interleukin-6), a protein from the cytokinin group which has an important role in the immune system. This protein causes inflammation in response to the infection. In fact, it altered the intestinal stem cells of mice embryos. Dr. Lim adds that while these offspring showed increased immunity to intestinal infection, they also showed a higher susceptibility to inflammatory bowel diseases, such as colitis.
The findings may shed light on increasing cases of allergies and behavioral conditions like ADHD and autism. 
"In recent decades, there has been a marked increase in the incidence of inflammatory disorders in children, including asthma, allergies and behavioral difficulties driven in part by neuro-inflammation," researchers stated in a press release. "Future studies must focus on the mother and how immune programming in the womb may be the root cause of inflammatory disorders," they concluded.


Tags pregnant vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
