The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

What could breast pain mean?

If you feel breast pain, does this mean you might have cancer? An expert explains

By WALLA!  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 03:48
Breast cancer ribbon (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Breast cancer ribbon
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Breast pain is one of the most frequent complaints that women discuss with a breast surgeon during an exam. Dr. Jasmine Dagan, director of the Breast Surgery Unit at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, explains whether breast pain can indicate cancer and when a check-up at a breast clinic is recommended.

Although we think of cancer as a modern disease, breast cancer is a very ancient disease and there’s a record of it dating back to the Stone Age. Unlike other diseases and the fact that it’s the most feminine organ, in addition to the health and physical aspects of the disease, breast cancer is also associated with deep emotional aspects of damage to body image and femininity.
Women who have had breast cancer share a "sisterhood," even if they were born in a completely different age and culture. 
Although medical advances and the vast knowledge gained have changed the course of the disease, and even more importantly have significantly improved the survival rate, there’s great anxiety and fear of the disease. So for many women, even a slight amount of breast pain is a cause for concern and is stressful.

Does breast pain indicate you should think that you have a malignant tumor?

Let's go ahead and say no.
Dagan explained that pain is an emotional and sensory feeling, and an unpleasant experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage. Pain plays an important evolutionary role, as it’s designed to signal physical harm and serves as a defense mechanism for us. Therefore, naturally, the onset of breast pain can cause concern and anxiety about breast cancer.
Most women will experience breast pain at some point in their lives, with the most common time for this symptom being the fertility period.  
While a woman is fertile, there are cycles of hormonal and physiological changes in the woman's body whose function is sexual reproduction. 
"Every month there’s an increase in the secretion of estrogen, whose function is to prepare the woman's body for the absorption of the fetus by thickening the uterine lining and developing the milk ducts," Dagan explained.
She added that these physiological effects are related to a variety of symptoms, including abdominal pain, feeling bloated and pain in the breasts. As the estrogen level decreases, menstruation starts and most of the symptoms pass. 
"Therefore, breast pain that is not accompanied by additional symptoms, like fever, redness or the appearance of a lump is usually due to a natural physiological process of the body and isn’t a symptom that characterizes breast cancer,” she said.
However, several studies have found that 5% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have complained of breast pain without any accompanying symptoms. Therefore, if there is long-term breast pain, it’s advisable to consult a breast surgeon, and if necessary clarify matters through imaging tests.


Tags health cancer breast cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by