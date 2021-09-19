What is known about hives? Can it put your life in danger?

Summer heat equals rashes and itching . While some are really irritating, others disappear very quickly.

Still, there are quite maddening rashes that remain on the skin for several weeks and even come in recurrent stages, and these require medication and medical follow-up. One such rash is urticaria, also known as hives or nettle rash.

What’s urticaria?

Urticaria is a rash that manifests itself in red and swollen hives, single or several bunched together, which can be small: five-10 centimeters. If the hives are larger and diffuse they’re called giant urticaria. It’s marked by swelling in the face, especially around the mouth and nose. In severe cases, one may experience shortness of breath and have difficulty breathing.

The unique feature of this rash is that a hive will go away within 24 hours and then reappear elsewhere, so it looks like it’s "migrating" from place to place. It is customary to divide the rash into acute (less than six weeks) and chronic (recurrent break-outs lasting more than six weeks).

What causes urticaria?

There can be many reasons for acute urticaria, but in the vast majority of cases doctors can’t find a cause.



> An adverse reaction to medications like antibiotics or aspirin

Viruses

>

> Touching certain plants such as poison ivy, or a reaction to a perfumed soap

> Stress

> Immersion in icy water

What is the treatment for urticaria?

The treatment in these cases is simple and includes antihistamine pills that are usually quite effective. In case of swelling in the face, especially around the mouth, in addition to shortness of breath, go to the emergency room immediately. Without treatment, the breathing problems will intensify and your airway may be completely obstructed.

The rash isn’t contagious and isn’t a cause for concern unless there is respiratory involvement. As mentioned, in cases of acute shortness of breath rapid treatment is required, sometimes intravenously, and this is actually the most important thing to know about a breakout of hives.

What’s the difference between acute and chronic urticaria?

In cases of chronic urticaria, consult an allergist who will conduct tests by putting minute amounts of various substances on our skin to see if it reacts. It can also be contact with cold water, contact with something that presses on a particular area, medications, soaps or even an autoimmune reaction. And again, in most cases, the cause won’t be found, and treatment for the problem must be continued with a combination of antihistamines and sometimes additional treatment. An acute rash usually doesn’t have a reason and the cause can’t be found. For chronic urticaria, an exam by an allergist is required. Acute urticaria is a very common disease: one in five people will suffer from it at least once in their life. Chronic urticaria is less common and affects 0.5%-1% of the population.In cases of chronic urticaria, consult an allergist who will conduct tests by putting minute amounts of various substances on our skin to see if it reacts. It can also be contact with cold water, contact with something that presses on a particular area, medications, soaps or even an autoimmune reaction. And again, in most cases, the cause won’t be found, and treatment for the problem must be continued with a combination of antihistamines and sometimes additional treatment.

Are hives dangerous?

This is a problem that comes and goes several times, but the rash itself isn’t dangerous or contagious. The most common treatment for the problem is with antihistamines, which will greatly help as soon as another outbreak occurs.

When must you go to the doctor?

For any rash, consult a dermatologist. If necessary, go to an allergist. In case of facial involvement, swelling or shortness of breath, seek immediate medical attention.

In case of severe weakness or even nausea and vomiting, immediately call a doctor.