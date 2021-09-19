The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

What is known about hives? Can it put your life in danger?

Urticaria is the scientific name for hives. What’s known about it? All your questions answered

By Dr. Lahavit Ackerman/Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 05:31
Person with rash (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Person with rash (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Summer heat equals rashes and itching. While some are really irritating, others disappear very quickly. 
Still, there are quite maddening rashes that remain on the skin for several weeks and even come in recurrent stages, and these require medication and medical follow-up. One such rash is urticaria, also known as hives or nettle rash.

What’s urticaria?

Urticaria is a rash that manifests itself in red and swollen hives, single or several bunched together, which can be small: five-10 centimeters. If the hives are larger and diffuse they’re called giant urticaria. It’s marked by swelling in the face, especially around the mouth and nose. In severe cases, one may experience shortness of breath and have difficulty breathing.
The unique feature of this rash is that a hive will go away within 24 hours and then reappear elsewhere, so it looks like it’s "migrating" from place to place. It is customary to divide the rash into acute (less than six weeks) and chronic (recurrent break-outs lasting more than six weeks).

What causes urticaria?

There can be many reasons for acute urticaria, but in the vast majority of cases doctors can’t find a cause.
Here are some reasons:
> An adverse reaction to medications like antibiotics or aspirin
Viruses
> Food allergies: nuts, chocolate, eggs, seafood, milk etc.
> Touching certain plants such as poison ivy, or a reaction to a perfumed soap 
> Stress
> Immersion in icy water
 

What is the treatment for urticaria?

The treatment in these cases is simple and includes antihistamine pills that are usually quite effective. In case of swelling in the face, especially around the mouth, in addition to shortness of breath, go to the emergency room immediately. Without treatment, the breathing problems will intensify and your airway may be completely obstructed. 
The rash isn’t contagious and isn’t a cause for concern unless there is respiratory involvement. As mentioned, in cases of acute shortness of breath rapid treatment is required, sometimes intravenously, and this is actually the most important thing to know about a breakout of hives.

What’s the difference between acute and chronic urticaria?

An acute rash usually doesn’t have a reason and the cause can’t be found. For chronic urticaria, an exam by an allergist is required. Acute urticaria is a very common disease: one in five people will suffer from it at least once in their life. Chronic urticaria is less common and affects 0.5%-1% of the population.
In cases of chronic urticaria, consult an allergist who will conduct tests by putting minute amounts of various substances on our skin to see if it reacts. It can also be contact with cold water, contact with something that presses on a particular area, medications, soaps or even an autoimmune reaction. And again, in most cases, the cause won’t be found, and treatment for the problem must be continued with a combination of antihistamines and sometimes additional treatment.

Are hives dangerous?

This is a problem that comes and goes several times, but the rash itself isn’t dangerous or contagious. The most common treatment for the problem is with antihistamines, which will greatly help as soon as another outbreak occurs.

When must you go to the doctor?

For any rash, consult a dermatologist. If necessary, go to an allergist. In case of facial involvement, swelling or shortness of breath, seek immediate medical attention. 
In case of severe weakness or even nausea and vomiting, immediately call a doctor.


Tags healthy living health food allergy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by