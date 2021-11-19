The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Why do we have gas when we get up in the morning?

When you wake up in the morning your gut wakes up with you and emits small smelly bursts into the air. Happens to everyone! But why? We investigate.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 07:49
A woman lets out gas (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A woman lets out gas
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
For many years we’ve looked at health issues, and there are numerous embarrassing things that intrigue and even really annoy people about their bodies,  but they don’t always feel comfortable asking their doctors questions. 
So, we’re here for you, and now we have a really important question:

Don’t pretend you don’t know what we’re talking about. 
You get up in the morning, hop from the bed to the bathroom for the first pee of the day and when something else leaves your body. Little bursts of air. Everything is good, it happens to everyone. But why? And why in the morning?
At night, when you sleep, your gut is also quite sleepy. But when you wake up in the morning, it wakes up with you and starts to contract. These contractions sweep the gases trapped along the gut as you sleep deeply. The largest accumulation of gas in the gut occurs during the night, so even their most concentrated emission during the day occurs in the morning, when they are finally released after the night curfew, when your body is prone at night.
In an international study published last month, researchers surveyed thousands of people from different countries around the world and found that gas is the most common complaint related to the digestive system. 
Over 80% of study participants cited it as a problem that bothers them. The researchers found in this study a link between the frequency with which people suffer stomach-related issues and a poor mental state, which leads to a higher incidence of symptoms such as stress, depression and anxiety.
However, it’s important to understand that gas is a natural product of our digestive system, and each person emits gas from his body between 14 and 23 times a day on average (from the anus and mouth). 
Gas from the anus is usually caused due to food that for various reasons undergoes only partial decomposition and therefore its residues are broken down by bacteria in the colon, which leads to the production of a large amount of gas. 
Some foods cause most people to produce excess gas such as: beans, broccoli, fruit, wheat, potatoes and corn. Soft dairy products may increase gas production and lead to bloating and diarrhea, especially in people with lactose intolerance.
Although gas is a natural and normal phenomenon that everyone experiences, in some cases it can indicate a problem that requires treatment. 
If you think that you have too much gas, or it affects your quality of life, or if you have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, blood in the stool, fever, sudden weight loss, etc., you should seek medical attention in case you have colitis or bowel cancer. After your doctor pinpoints a diagnosis, a dietitian can help adjust your daily food plan, if this might help.


