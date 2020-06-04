Thousands of students and staff are in isolation.

The latest closures are in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ashdod and Sderot and range from elementary schools to high schools and from religious institutions to secular ones.

Late Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country’s schools would remain open, despite the spike in cases of the novel virus, which are centered around them. He sided with Education Minister Yoav Gallant, whose policy has been to shut any school with infection but to keep the others open.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had been recommending to close middle and high schools in Jerusalem only. His professional staff is advocating to close them countrywide.

Single yeshiva and seminary students will no longer be able to enter the country, according to a letter disseminated yesterday by Interior Minister Arye Deri. He said that students who are married and learning full-time as their job can still come to Israel if they receive permission on or before May 21.

At the same time, the Health and Transportation ministries announced that the intercity train will begin operating again in full beginning on Monday, June 8. In a statement, newly appointed Transportation Minister Miri Regev said that opening the train would help relieve pressure on the bus system and allow easier movement for the public. "We will follow and make sure that the public abides by the [Health Ministry's] rules, keeping in mind social distancing, wearing masks and preventing the entry of passengers with fevers into the station complex," she said. However, no new permits will be granted.

Finance Minister Amir Peretz said Thursday that his office is working on expanding measures that would enable more businesses to open while still adhering to the Health Ministry’s Purple Ribbon standard. The standard is up for renewal.

Among Peretz’s recommendations: No longer requiring stores to record the name and registration numbers of its customers, allowing employees to eat in their office cafeteria and shifting the regulation on allowing only 50 people to operate with two meters between them to something more accessible.

“We will maintain our health and livelihoods,” Peretz said Thursday.