13 people suffered face paralysis after corona vaccine

13 people have experienced mild facial paralysis as a side effect after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Ynet reported. Despite knowing this, the Health Ministry recommends giving them the second dose as well. Figures in the science and health world are divided over the Health Ministry's recommendation to give a second dose of the vaccine to those who have had symptoms of psoriasis — which is paralysis of the facial nerve — after having the first dose. According to the ministry, at least 13 people have developed symptoms of psoriasis since the beginning of the week, but doctors in the health system estimate that in practice the number of cases is higher.Psoriasis is a disease that causes paralysis of the facial nerve and in most cases the cause of its appearance is unknown.One person with the side effect said, "For at least 28 hours I walked around with it. I can't say it was completely gone afterwards, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was but there was nothing beyond that."As for receiving the second dose, he admits he is undecided, but says that "it is important to note that this is something rare, and I don't want people to avoid getting vaccinated. It's important."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Prof. Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center stated, "I recently came across, for example, someone vaccinated who was dealing with psoriasis, and decided not to give her a second dose. It is true that it can be given according to the Health Ministry, but I did not feel comfortable with it. "No one knows if this is connected to the vaccine or not. That's why I would refrain from giving a second dose to someone who suffered from psoriasis after the first dose," added Rahav. The Health Ministry stated that "those who have been vaccinated and have suffered from psoriasis can receive the second dose. In general, those who suffer from a new disease should delay receiving the vaccine after recovery. The intention is that according to this rule, receiving a second dose should be delayed until the psoriasis passes."