19-year-old hospitalized with heart inflammation after Pfizer vaccination

A 19-year-old was hospitalized with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, five days after receiving his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, TEREM emergency medical clinics reported.

According to the clinic, it has still not been confirmed with certainty that the inflammation was developed as a side-effect to the vaccination. However, a number of COVID-19-related myocarditis cases have been reported, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“The fact that the symptoms started immediately after the vaccination raises the suspicion that an immunological reaction may have caused the inflammation,” said Dr. Abdulhadi Farojeh, a TEREM medical director said.

The young man received treatment at a TEREM center in Modi’in on Sunday night before being transferred for further treatment to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

According to Dr. Badarnih Bahaa, the individual had experienced an accelerated heartbeat since the time of his second vaccine, along with shortness of breath and sharp pains that were radiating down his left arm.

TEREM took blood tests that revealed the heart inflammation.

Without treatment, myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and even death.