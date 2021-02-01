The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
19-year-old hospitalized with heart inflammation after Pfizer vaccination

It has still not been confirmed with certainty that the inflammation was developed as a side-effect to the vaccination

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 16:10
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A 19-year-old was hospitalized with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, five days after receiving his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, TEREM emergency medical clinics reported.
According to the clinic, it has still not been confirmed with certainty that the inflammation was developed as a side-effect to the vaccination. However, a number of COVID-19-related myocarditis cases have been reported, according to the National Institutes of Health. 
“The fact that the symptoms started immediately after the vaccination raises the suspicion that an immunological reaction may have caused the inflammation,” said Dr. Abdulhadi Farojeh, a TEREM medical director said.
The young man received treatment at a TEREM center in Modi’in on Sunday night before being transferred for further treatment to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.
According to Dr. Badarnih Bahaa, the individual had experienced an accelerated heartbeat since the time of his second vaccine, along with shortness of breath and sharp pains that were radiating down his left arm. 
TEREM took blood tests that revealed the heart inflammation. 
Without treatment, myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and even death.

In late December, shortly after Israel launched its vaccination campaign, a 75-year-old man from Beit She’an died of a heart attack about two hours after being vaccinated, the Health Ministry reported. However, the ministry said that the man had preexisting conditions and had suffered from heart disease in the past, ultimately determining that the vaccination was likely not linked to his death.
 In general, most people who are vaccinated have mild if any side-effects, according to reports by the Health Ministry. Only several dozen people have required medical attention following the shot.


