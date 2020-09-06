The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
20% of Israelis would not take a COVID-19 vaccine - new survey

"The results of the survey are important but at the same time disturbing," said Prof. Shuki Shemer.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 10:33
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
Nearly one-quarter of Israelis would not take a coronavirus vaccine if it was approved for use, a new survey found. 
The survey, conducted by Assuta Medical Centers health research center in conjunction with Midgam, found that while 75% of Israelis said they "think" or are "sure" they would take such a vaccine, another 20% said they don’t think so or are should they would not. Another 6% said they don’t know.
"The results of the survey are important but at the same time disturbing," said Prof. Shuki Shemer, chairman of the board of Assuta Medical Centers. 
A Gallup poll released last month in the United States found that 35% of Americans would not get a free, Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine if it was ready today. 
The Israeli survey of 505 people was administered between August 17 and 18 and included a representative sample of the adult population. 
Men were found to be more inclined to vaccinate against coronavirus: 89.1% versus women at 68.7%. It should also be noted that more men experience adverse effects from the virus and, a Health Ministry report released last week showed that a higher percentage of Israeli men have died from COVID-19 than women.
In America, the same percentage of men and women - 65% - said they would be willing to be vaccinated, the Gallup poll showed.
Jews reported being slightly more likely than Arabs to agree to take the vaccine - 75% vs. 70%. When it comes to various Jewish sects, haredim (ultra-Orthodox) were the least likely to be vaccinated: 64.1% of haredim said they would be vaccinated, versus between 76.3% and 79.8% for secular, traditional and modern Orthodox Jews. 
Haredim have been among the highest struck by coronavirus. According to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, around 22% of all sick patients are from the haredi sector. 
At the same time, younger Jews between the ages of 25 and 44 were the least likely to say they would take the vaccine - 70.3% versus more than 73% in all other age groups. 
The study found a direct correlation between those who took the flu vaccine in the past and those who would be willing to vaccinate against coronavirus. Some 87% of those who were vaccinated against seasonal flu in previous years said they would take the vaccine, versus 59% who had not been vaccinated against flu.
“Comprehensive national advocacy must now be launched to vaccinate against influenza, especially in populations of adults, children and those with increased medical risk,” Shemer said. “The emphasis must be on presenting differently to different population sectors - ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, women and men.”
He added that this will be important in the context of the health system’s ability to handle an expected wave of patients in the winter months and to significantly reduce morbidity.
The survey found that 56% of people were planning to vaccinate against the flu this year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has maintained that a vaccine will be ready by early 2021. Israel has signed on to be among the first recipients of two US vaccines, one being developed by Moderna, Inc. and the other by Arcturus.
Israel’s Institute for Biological Research is also working on its own vaccine candidate. Human testing for that vaccine is supposed to start in October 2020.
In April, a similar poll was taken by Galilee Medical Center together with the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University and Tel Aviv University that was published in late July and found that vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier to full population inoculation against the novel coronavirus. 
That survey also found that only 61% of nurses and 78% of doctors say they would be willing to get vaccinated, with safety being the biggest concern. The survey did find that medical teams in COVID-19 departments show higher acceptance rates (94%) compared to those in non-COVID-19 departments.


