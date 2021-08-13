The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

40% of deer carry COVID antibodies - study

A study found SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 40% of white-tailed deer from four US states, suggesting that the deer in these areas had been exposed to the virus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 18:54
'Deer #42' was recently spotted, happy and healthy in the Jerusalem hills (photo credit: AMY KATZ)
'Deer #42' was recently spotted, happy and healthy in the Jerusalem hills
(photo credit: AMY KATZ)
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are present in 40% of white-tailed deer from four US states, a new study has found, suggesting that the deer in these areas had been exposed to the virus.
The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.
Antibodies to the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease in humans, SARS-CoV-2, were found in 40% of white-tailed deer across four US states, according to a new study. 
The deer were chosen because they are often in close proximity to urban areas and also have a receptor named ACE2, which is the molecular foothold through which the virus enters human bodies.
The study was carried out by researchers from the National Wildlife Research Center, part of the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA).
The researchers analyzed serum samples taken from 385 white-tailed deer from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, and New York. Out of 154 deer, nearly 40%, were found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
The first traces of the antibodies appeared in January 2020, which corresponded to the beginning of the virus' spread to the US.
The presence of antibodies does not necessarily mean that the deer had contracted the virus, or that they could pass it to humans.  
Additional studies would need to be carried out to search for viral RNA in order to determine this.
Still, the researchers recommend taking extra precautions against touching or approaching wildlife.
The researchers are also worried that if the virus is indeed found in the deer's bodies, it may cause new mutations to emerge that can make their way back to humans. 
SARS-CoV-2 can infect multiple domestic and wild animal species, but as of yet the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not conducted widespread testing of wildlife, for lack of precise data and scientific research.
Studies conducted until now have shown that some small mammals such as deer-mice and skunks can contract the virus, and some such as minks can infect humans, according to the Philadelphia Inquiry. However, other species in the same circumstances could not spread the virus.
Once peer-reviewed, the study could encourage additional research of its kind that may broaden scientists' understanding of the virus, the researchers hope.
  
   


Tags animals Coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by