800 dead from coronavirus by the end of August - report

“This observation raises fears of another eruption,” they said, stressing that this would not be considered a third wave, but rather the exacerbation of the second wave.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 19:57
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The mortality rate is “rising in recent days,” according to a report published Tuesday by researchers at the Hebrew University. They said that if the number of moderate and serious patients continues at its current rate, Israel could see 800 total people dead from coronavirus by the end of the month.
The research team, led by Professors Ran Nir-Paz and Nadav Katz, also reported Tuesday that the risk of a spike in coronavirus cases has increased, according to a team of Hebrew University researchers. To stop it, they said, “preparations must be made to tighten the current restrictions, that is because another outbreak at the current level of infection will be significantly more severe than the previous wave.”
They said that the declining trend in cases that began in late July and marked a stabilization of the second wave changed for the worse last week. They said that the number of patients in moderate and serious condition is similar to in June - the beginning of the second wave.
They recommend that the government halt all gathering in closed spaces, similar to the restrictions that helped stabilize the second wave.



