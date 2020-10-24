83% of Israelis believe country on way to third COVID-19 closure - survey

The survey, conducted by Midgam’s Mano Geva on behalf of the station, found that the majority of Israelis (56%) said they do not trust the government’s handling of the pandemic. A similar number (55%) said that the government’s efforts were “less good” than in most other countries around the world.

As a result, 56% of Israelis say they are living with stress and anxiety.

The survey found that most worrying for Israelis is expected economic damage (32%) - less than one-third of the public (31%) has continued to work as before the pandemic. Everyone else was either laid off (9%), sent on furlough (17%) or has started working mostly from home (21%).

Some 28% of Israelis say getting sick with the virus is their top worry, although two-thirds said they were afraid of getting sick in general. A quarter of Israelis personally know someone who died from the disease.

Some 12% said they were most worried about harm to their children’s education.

More than a quarter of Israelis (26%) reported fighting with their spouses increased since the start of the crisis.

What do Israelis miss the most?

The N12 survey found that more than one-third (36%) miss traveling abroad on vacation.

Others said they missed visits with their extended family members (18%), touring in Israel (9%), meeting friends (8%) dining out (6%) and movies (5%).

Some 6% said they miss hugs and the rest had other answers.