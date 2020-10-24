The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
83% of Israelis believe country on way to third COVID-19 closure - survey

Some 56% of Israelis say they are living with stress and anxiety.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 16:25
Israel Police officers check citizen's identification to keep coronavirus restricions, Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel Police officers check citizen's identification to keep coronavirus restricions, Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The vast majority (83%) of Israelis are convinced that the country is on its way to a third coronavirus lockdown, according to a new survey published over the weekend by N12.
The survey, conducted by Midgam’s Mano Geva on behalf of the station, found that the majority of Israelis (56%) said they do not trust the government’s handling of the pandemic. A similar number (55%) said that the government’s efforts were “less good” than in most other countries around the world.
As a result, 56% of Israelis say they are living with stress and anxiety. 
The survey found that most worrying for Israelis is expected economic damage (32%) - less than one-third of the public (31%) has continued to work as before the pandemic. Everyone else was either laid off (9%), sent on furlough (17%) or has started working mostly from home (21%).
Some 28% of Israelis say getting sick with the virus is their top worry, although two-thirds said they were afraid of getting sick in general. A quarter of Israelis personally know someone who died from the disease.
Some 12% said they were most worried about harm to their children’s education. 
More than a quarter of Israelis (26%) reported fighting with their spouses increased since the start of the crisis. 
What do Israelis miss the most?
The N12 survey found that more than one-third (36%) miss traveling abroad on vacation.
Others said they missed visits with their extended family members (18%), touring in Israel (9%), meeting friends (8%) dining out (6%) and movies (5%).
Some 6% said they miss hugs and the rest had other answers.


