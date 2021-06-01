The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Advancing Tech, Medicine, and Togetherness at the Global Investment Forum

With people living longer than ever before, Pluristem’s cell therapy developments may offer new hope where currently no treatments may exist.

By YAKY YANAY  
JUNE 1, 2021 14:31
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
This June, I will be a featured speaker at the Global Investment Forum in Dubai, on the “Health technologies that are changing the world” panel.
As the CEO of Pluristem Therapeutics, a Haifa-based pharma and biotechnology company, I am honored to participate in this historic event, alongside our friends from the Emirates, who share our commitment to advancing biotechnology for the improvement of lives around the world. Together, we are marking a new era for science and technology in the Middle East.  
In this panel, I will present Pluristem’s advanced technological capability to manufacture high-quality cell therapies at an industrial-scale to unmet medical needs and how these biotechnology advancements can bring benefit to the life science community.
With people living longer than ever before, Pluristem’s cell therapy developments may offer new hope where currently no treatments may exist, as well as help improve quality of life while reducing hospitalization and rehabilitation time for patients.
I look forward to sharing our vision with colleagues from the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, the U.S., and India of working together to advance clinical research and treatment discovery through alliances and an open exchange of knowledge.
There is power in collaboration. At Pluristem, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and Druze all work together to develop technologies that can improve medical care and save lives. We come from different backgrounds, but we share the same values.
Dubai is an extraordinary opportunity to advance collaboration across cultures and continents in pursuit of a better future for all of humanity.
Yaky Yanay is Pluristem’s CEO and President and a current board member and former co-chairman of Israel Advanced Technology Industries.


Tags medicine technology UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to unite and form a government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by