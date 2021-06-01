Advancing Tech, Medicine, and Togetherness at the Global Investment Forum

This June, I will be a featured speaker at the Global Investment Forum in Dubai, on the “Health technologies that are changing the world” panel.As the CEO of Pluristem Therapeutics, a Haifa-based pharma and biotechnology company, I am honored to participate in this historic event, alongside our friends from the Emirates, who share our commitment to advancing biotechnology for the improvement of lives around the world. Together, we are marking a new era for science and technology in the Middle East. In this panel, I will present Pluristem’s advanced technological capability to manufacture high-quality cell therapies at an industrial-scale to unmet medical needs and how these biotechnology advancements can bring benefit to the life science community. With people living longer than ever before, Pluristem’s cell therapy developments may offer new hope where currently no treatments may exist, as well as help improve quality of life while reducing hospitalization and rehabilitation time for patients. I look forward to sharing our vision with colleagues from the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, the U.S., and India of working together to advance clinical research and treatment discovery through alliances and an open exchange of knowledge.
There is power in collaboration. At Pluristem, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and Druze all work together to develop technologies that can improve medical care and save lives. We come from different backgrounds, but we share the same values.Dubai is an extraordinary opportunity to advance collaboration across cultures and continents in pursuit of a better future for all of humanity.Yaky Yanay is Pluristem's CEO and President and a current board member and former co-chairman of Israel Advanced Technology Industries.