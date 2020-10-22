Israeli company Aidoc was granted FDA regulatory clearance for the commercial use of artificial intelligence algorithms that flag incidental pulmonary embolism.Flagging incidental findings is a technical challenge because they require very specific AI and the prevalence of incidental findings is relatively low. "There's a reason why most AI triage solutions don't focus on incidental findings," said CTO Michael Braginsky. "It was a scientific breakthrough that our team achieved that made this possible."“The ability to call the referring physician while the patient is still in the house is huge," said Dr. Cindy Kallman from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "We are essentially offering a point-of-care diagnosis of [pulmonary embolism] for our outpatients, with almost no extra effort."This is the company's 6th FDA clearance and the first clearance for triage of incidental pulmonary embolism, according to the company. Aidoc also offers tools for identifying intracranial hemorrhage, c-spine fractures, large vessel occlusion, intra-abdominal free gas and pulmonary embolism on dedicated exams.