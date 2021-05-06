The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Ambassadors of Peace medical program shows us it's a time to heal

“Medicine is the true bridge in this terrible situation and should be harnessed even more for peace.”

By PAMELA PELED  
MAY 6, 2021 01:27
DR. MAHER DEEB with residents at St. Joseph’s: Ambassadors of Peace program born out of friendship. (photo credit: Courtesy)
DR. MAHER DEEB with residents at St. Joseph’s: Ambassadors of Peace program born out of friendship.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
So, once again things are heating up in the Holy Land: Jerusalem is burning; rockets are flying in from the South. As always, there’s the niggling thought: Is it our leader who is orchestrating this trouble in some last-ditch effort to stay in power as Israel’s only strong-enough hero to save the day? 
As far-fetched as it may sound, our eternal prime minister has certainly been doing some strange things lately: One election he thunders ‘Bibi or Tibi’; the next he’s seducing Arab parties into his coalition. One minute he’s declaring them legitimate partners; the next he’s alarmingly silent as Bezalel Smotrich lets rip with racist rants. It’s hard to see how we can move beyond suspicion when our leader is stirring it up. 
Hopefully, by the time this is published, the sane center will be cruising into coalition mode, and the craziness of our previous government will be relegated to Eretz Nehederet skits and then forgotten. And we will all begin to heal. 
The moderate majority of Israelis, of course, has held fast even in the face of relentless incitement from our prime minister. Despite his sneers that there are his worshipers, and there are the (hiss) “leftists,” Israelis across the spectrum have continued to coexist and cooperate in many fields. And medicine, according to Dr. Maher Deeb, cardiac and chest surgeon and medical director of St. Joseph’s Hospital in east Jerusalem, is one of the shining lights.
“Medicine is the true bridge in this terrible situation,” he says, “and should be harnessed even more for peace.” 
As with many wonderful initiatives, Deeb’s “Ambassadors of Peace” medical program was born out of close personal friendship.
Decades ago, Deeb was a classmate of Prof. Amitai Ziv, today director of Sheba’s Rehabilitation Hospital at Tel Hashomer, and founder and director of the MSR – The Israel Center for Medical Simulation – a world leader in this field. 
“He was Deeb and I was Ziv, and our surnames, in Hebrew, meant that alphabetically we were placed in the same study group from our first year of medicine in Jerusalem,” recalls Ziv, with a smile. Later, the two young doctors studied on fellowships together in Philadelphia where their wives (both educators in the field of peace building), also became close, and their children played together. 
Back in Israel they decided to widen their personal friendship to professional collaboration. Deeb was frustrated at the level of training of some of the young Arab graduates who had studied abroad; Ziv suggested they do their specialization at Tel Hashomer, ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the world.
 “We came back to Israel in 2000, full of dreams to cooperate and build a better society,” recalls Ziv, “in the days of hope, before everything collapsed.”
Through personal connections such as theirs, young Palestinian doctors trained in countries including Egypt, Jordan, Russia, Algeria and also in the West Bank are placed in Israeli hospitals such as Tel Hashomer. This comes with its challenges: Some students have to do a crash course in Hebrew, security clearance has to be secured, housing is often needed (and provided).
“We do our best to give our Palestinian doctors a sense of belonging and community,” explains Ziv, “and we hope that education can become a bridge for peace.” 
PLACING PALESTINIAN doctors in Israeli hospitals has been happening for many years, and extends to other hospitals in Israel, including Hadassah. The networking for placing the doctors often rests on personal friendships and collaboration with bodies such as the Peres Center for Peace. Deeb handpicks his most promising doctors for training mostly at Tel Hashomer/Sheba, which currently has some 20 Palestinian resident doctors specializing in a wide range of fields: orthopedics, surgery, oncology and more. (These residents are over and above the Israeli residents who train at Sheba, and the program does not cost the hospital much, as the Palestinian doctors are funded largely by their night shifts). Friendships are forged; rifts in society are triaged and treated. 
Yet, sometimes those “only-in-Israel” moments are bound to pop up. Along with Physicians for Human Rights and Tel Aviv University Sackler School of Medicine, Palestinian doctors receive training from their Israeli counterparts at MSR. Together they treat victims of the eternal conflict; discussion is life-saving and not political, focusing on how much blood to give and whether to intubate, not on the evil or biblical justification of the occupation. Three-day seminars at the Center culminate with “getting-to-know-the-other” initiatives, including praying at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Still, the hard reality is never far from the surface.
Yousef Alhoubami, for example, is a young doctor from Bethlehem, who studied for his first degree in Algeria, where medical technology lags far behind that of Israel. Back home he joined the staff of St. Joseph’s, where his potential was soon spotted by Dr. Deeb. Alhoubami was a perfect candidate for Ambassadors of Peace, and today he studies Nuclear Medicine at Sheba, where he lives in an apartment belonging to the hospital. 
He loves his work, is very happy at the hospital, and feels a sense of belonging and solidarity. But, living where we do, we have not quite hit John Lennon’s magical “imagine all the people living life in peace” scenario yet. Alhoubami has been arrested twice as he walked down the street, and held overnight – once in Tel Aviv and once in Jerusalem – the police “didn’t recognize” his security clearance papers. 
I walked with this lovely looking young man through the humming corridors of St. Joseph’s – nuns hurrying to their wards, nurses watching wall-to-wall monitors of the corona patients – COVID was still raging and he had come back on his free days to help out, and I just couldn’t help thinking of South Africa. I remembered the sense of outrage I had felt, as a teenager in the pernicious days of apartheid when Robert, our gardener, had been “picked up” for not carrying his “pass,” which he had forgotten at home. I know too that it’s more complicated than that. I’ve lived through intifadas and brutal terrorism here; I know security is paramount and our enforcement officers have to do their job. But still. When will we ever move forward out of this mess? 
Despite the problems, insists Dr. Deeb, there are bright spots of hope. His hospital, founded by a French order of nuns in 1848 in what is now east Jerusalem, is hugely popular among Israelis as a warm and welcoming place in which to give birth. A young mother holding her brand new baby recounted with pleasure how a fasting Muslim doctor had delivered her daughter during Ramadan and handed her to a Catholic nun, who then passed the tiny tot to her kippah-wearing new dad. 
And that’s a pretty “You may say I’m a dreamer” moment, no? Maybe someday soon many more inhabitants of this lovely, complex country will join the Ambassadors of Peace, and the world will live as one. At least in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. 
Dr. Deeb has another dream. “One day,” he hopes, “doctors from Israel will come and train with us here at St. Josephs.” 
Roll on the glory days. 
The writer lectures at IDC and Beit Berl. Peledpam@gmail.com


Tags Israel medicine Arab Israeli conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by