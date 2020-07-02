The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Amy Klein's down-to-earth advice for enduring fertility treatments

Klein, a New Yorker, shows how to survive fertility treatment without losing your sense of humor.

By LIAT COLLINS  
JULY 2, 2020 10:51
Peeking in at newborns at a Jerusalem hospital (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Peeking in at newborns at a Jerusalem hospital
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Amy Klein’s The Trying Game is subtitled Get through fertility treatment and get pregnant without losing your mind. That could just as readily have been changed to how to survive fertility treatment without losing your sense of humor.
Reading it, I wanted to give Amy a big hug. Full disclosure, a few times during the long and painful process, I did indeed give her a hug: I occasionally bumped into her during the years 2012-13 when Amy and her husband Solomon lived in Tel Aviv as part of their journey trying to conceive a child. Amy and I first met when she worked at The Jerusalem Post in 1995-1999. Having myself gone through fertility treatment for some of those years (albeit nothing as intense as she endured), I could sympathize.
Although in Amy and Solomon’s case there is a happy ending – or beginning – a beautiful daughter, it’s not a foregone conclusion. In fact, the challenge is not only to get through fertility treatments without losing your mind, but to get pregnant and not lose the baby. Amy went through nine rounds of IVF and four miscarriages. That is a lot of pain, both emotional and physical.
Amy, a New Yorker, does not gloss over the ugly details, including the bleeding “in the many, many months I wasn’t pregnant,” the well-meant advice that stabs just as painfully as the injections that scarred her stomach, and the baby envy:
“I was not happy for them. I was so very, very sad for myself and my non-family, and therefore, I was sad about their pregnancies. To be honest, I was mad about their pregnancies. Their easy, no-charting, no-doctor, no shots, no-house-down-payment, ‘oops, we were barely trying’ pregnancies.
“When you’re trying to conceive, when you’re $30,000 in the hole with no end in sight, let me tell you: It’s going to seem like every single person in the universe is with child but you.”
In an email interview I conducted with her she admits that of the many lows, the nadir was probably after her fourth miscarriage “when we came back from Israel and I found out my younger sister was pregnant with her first and my brother and his wife were pregnant with their FIFTH. I did not know how I would cope with those births.”
The idea for the book, albeit in a different form, came to her as Amy recorded her journey real time in her “Fertility Diary” for The New York Times’s Motherlode blog. How innocent she and her editor were, she notes: Both of them thought she would write for three to six months about trying to get pregnant and then move over to “regular pregnancy issues.” Instead, she wrote the blog for three years.
This is not a “How to” book. “There are so many ways to be Not Pregnant,” as she notes, and there’s no one way to go through fertility treatments. The book doesn’t tell women what they should do. It combines her own story with interviews with doctors, experts and patients and offers the sort of advice she wished she herself had received. Hence, the tone is chatty and down to earth, despite her background in health and science writing.
“It was interesting to hear how many people’s stories were similar to mine. I also learned how many mistakes I’d made along the way. I wanted to make the process a little less overwhelming, giving people – women, men, married, single, straight, gay – the tools to cope, whether it’s how to find a doctor or what to ask that doctor or how to deal with your boss while you’re doing this or how to tell your intrusive mother-in-law not to ask when you’re going to have a baby.”
Amy navigated the annoying world of acronym-prone women who were TTC (trying to conceive) with cute emoticons but no real advice and the scientific world, full of jargon, but with no answers – and certainly no magic solutions. She also learned to avoid those who were selling something: a product, a system, a false hope.
Her journey includes three countries, 10 doctors, three acupuncturists, a Reiki healer, five insurance companies, two egg donors, one “amazing specialist” on repeat pregnancy loss, and two rabbis. Although she’s the first to admit that she is not part of the Orthodox fold of her childhood and upbringing, there’s a whole chapter devoted to Judaism and religion in general.
She had not always been desperate for a child, it was only after she got married at age 41 and became pregnant the week later that she realized how much she longed to become a mother.
Even with a very supportive husband, Amy admits there’s a lot of loneliness in undergoing fertility treatments. She lost some friends on the way although she did find another community that backed her.
“My main message – if I had to choose one – is that this is a really tough process. It’s hard on your body, it’s hard on your relationships, it’s hard on your emotions and can be hard on your pocketbook too, if you don’t have coverage. So you need to acknowledge that and take care of yourself, and make space in your life for getting through this however you can.”
When I ask her about what she thinks women are going through during the COVID-19 lockdown and temporary halt in treatments (fortunately now resumed in Israel), she answers:
“I think the hardest thing about stay-at-home orders while having to stop fertility treatments is being stuck on social media and watching parents complain about their kids (guilty). In normal times, you can just avoid social media and pregnancy announcements and everything else that might cause envy, but when there’s nowhere to go it feels like a double punishment of stopping treatment and watching everyone else with families.”
Amy is now the Ambassador for reConceiving Infertility, Hadassah’s new initiative to destigmatize infertility and advocate for change. She has a message to women trying to get pregnant, and to the general public: Does she have a message for her own daughter?
“I tell her often about how Mommy and Abba really wanted a baby and worked really hard to get her. I want her to know how loved she is and how lucky we feel to have her.”
THE TRYING GAME:
GET THROUGH FERTILITY TREATMENT AND GET PREGNANT WITHOUT LOSING YOUR MIND
By Amy Klein
Penguin Random House
432 pages; $17


Tags health pregnant fertility
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by