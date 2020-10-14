‘Anarchy could lead Israel to a health, economic and social disaster’

The day after the coronavirus cabinet pushed off making any real decisions about loosening restrictions, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein held a briefing at the epidemiological tracking center in the Binyamin Region at which he warned against anarchy.

"It is annoying to see that another's business opens and another does not, but if we get to a state of anarchy, we will degenerate the country into a health, economic and social disaster,” Edelstein said.

He also warned citizens against gathering, which could lead to another spike in infection.

“The morbidity data on the one hand is gratifying, we see that we did not suffer for nothing. On the other hand, on days like yesterday or today, we find 3,000 new cases even under closure conditions. That means there is still infection. This can unfortunately be explained only by the fact that … people do not all keep the rules,” the health minister said. "Citizens should remember that even if it is permitted to cross the 1,000 meters threshold, this is not a reason to attend events.

“Even when it is allowed to meet relatives it is not a reason to approach and embrace the elderly generation, and even when returning to school it should be done with extreme caution. Gradually".

