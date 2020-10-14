The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
‘Anarchy could lead Israel to a health, economic and social disaster’

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned citizens against gathering, which could lead to another spike in infection.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 15:28
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in the Binyamin region on October 14, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in the Binyamin region on October 14, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The day after the coronavirus cabinet pushed off making any real decisions about loosening restrictions, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein held a briefing at the epidemiological tracking center in the Binyamin Region at which he warned against anarchy.
"It is annoying to see that another's business opens and another does not, but if we get to a state of anarchy, we will degenerate the country into a health, economic and social disaster,” Edelstein said.
He also warned citizens against gathering, which could lead to another spike in infection.
“The morbidity data on the one hand is gratifying, we see that we did not suffer for nothing. On the other hand, on days like yesterday or today, we find 3,000 new cases even under closure conditions. That means there is still infection. This can unfortunately be explained only by the fact that … people  do not all keep the rules,” the health minister said. "Citizens should remember that even if it is permitted to cross the 1,000 meters threshold, this is not a reason to attend events. 
“Even when it is allowed to meet relatives it is not a reason to approach and embrace the elderly generation, and even when returning to school it should be done with extreme caution. Gradually".
On Wednesday, the Health Ministry showed 2,255 new cases out of around 45,000 screened - 5.5% positive rate. 
 


