The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Ask Jess: Coping with nagging

Some timely advice from a career/relationship coach and adviser

By JESSICA FELDMAN  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 10:32
Being open and honest about your feelings may help others (and yourself) understand you differently (photo credit: TNS)
Being open and honest about your feelings may help others (and yourself) understand you differently
(photo credit: TNS)
Dear Ask Jess,
Due to COVID-19 I have been out of work for the past five months. I have been looking for work and now I just feel stuck. My wife has been on my back about finding work and she won’t stop nagging me. What should I say to her to get her to stop?
Nagged in Jerusalem
Dear Nagged,
I’m sorry to hear that you are one of approximately one million unemployed Israelis due to this pandemic. I know it is not easy. But know that you are far from alone in this situation and that you can find support from others in the same position.
As for your question, please realize you can’t change anyone but yourself. The problem is not your wife nagging you. The real problem is that it bothers you that you aren’t working. Not feeling whole with yourself is very common when you can no longer do things the way you used to do them.
It isn’t your fault that you are not working. It is not your fault that you are not bringing in much money. It is important for you to feel good about yourself during this trying time. Have you been taking advantage of the cooler weather and getting outdoors? Have you been taking up any hobbies? The more you enjoy yourself the better you will feel going into the job search.
How have you been looking for work? Are you looking in the same field or something different? This is a great time to reevaluate your skills and strengths as well as your interests. Do you want to stay in the same field or do you want to branch out? Can any of your hobbies apply to a job in a new field? What are your long-term goals? When you start to look at yourself differently you may be able to see more opportunities.
If you still want to speak to your wife about the unemployment comments, I suggest sharing your feelings. Have a vulnerable conversation about how joblessness feels to you. It is very normal to feel embarrassed and ashamed about not having a job. You are the man and usually feel you should be the breadwinner in the family. Having an honest and vulnerable conversation with your spouse may seem scary but it will actually enhance your marriage by expressing who you really are.
Again, you cannot change your wife or anyone else, but being open and honest about your feelings may help others (and yourself) understand you differently.
Email your career or relationship questions to Ask Jess at careercoachjess@gmail.com.


Tags relationships unemployment israel Mental Health employment stress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by