Average age of coronavirus deaths in Israel is getting lower

The number of deaths from coronavirus in January is the highest it has been since the outbreak of the virus, with an average of 43 deaths per day.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
JANUARY 28, 2021 18:20
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The average age of people that have passed away from coronavirus has decreased, according to a study conducted by Israel Hayom.
The data illustrated that in the first wave (March - May 2020) of the virus, the average age was 81, whereas in the second wave (June - October 2020), the average age was 79, according to Israel Hayom. In the current third wave, the average age is 77. Evidently, the loss of life following the virus is greater than initially estimated.
The data also indicated the risk factors that the deceased suffered from: 1,463 (33%) suffered from hypertension, 1,140 (26%) were diabetics, 923 (21%) had heart disease, 353 (8%) suffered from chronic lung disease, 131 (3%) suffered from immunosuppression, and 46 (1%) suffered from chronic liver disease. Some of the deceased suffered from more than one risk factor, according to Israel Hayom. 
The number of deaths from coronavirus in January is the highest it has been since the outbreak of the virus, with an average of 43 deaths per day, Israel Hayom reported. 
Currently, Israel is the country leading in the amount of time spent in coronavirus lockdowns, and is among the highest-ranking in the stringency of its response to the pandemic. 
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report. 


Tags Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases pandemic
