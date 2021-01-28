Israel leads the world in time spent in coronavirus lockdowns

The country scored 86.28 on the Containment and Health Index developed by the Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT) project, higher than any other country.

The index is measured based on school closures, workplace closures, cancellation of public events, restrictions on public gatherings, closures of public transport, stay-at-home requirements, public information campaigns, restrictions on internal movements, international travel controls, testing policy, the extent of contact tracing, requirements to wear face coverings and policies around vaccine rollout.

The highest score possible is a 100. Higher scores indicate stricter responses.

The country with the next highest score on the index is Cyprus with a score of 84.49.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen expressed outrage on Thursday that, since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has been in lockdown for 139 days, longer than any other country. For comparison, Germany has been in lockdown for a total of 88 days, the UK has been in lockdown for 79 days and Spain has been lockdown for 67 days.

Hacohen called for a gradual reopening to take place alongside enforcement, localized handling of outbreaks, aid to hospitals and the implementation of the green passport plan. The government is planning on meeting on Thursday to discuss extending the lockdown for an additional week.

Despite the strict measures, Israel still has one of the highest amounts of infections per million people, with over 71,303.23 confirmed cases per million people. In comparison, the US has reported 76,874.26 cases per million people and the UK has reported 54,880.78 cases per million people. Israel's case fatality rate, meaning the number of deaths compared to the number of those infected, is, however, much lower than in many other countries, including the US and UK.

The country with the highest amount of cases per million people is Andorra which reported 125,749.04 cases per million people. Andorra has a population of just 77,265 people.