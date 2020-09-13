The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Bennett: Save your family's elders – don't eat with them on Rosh Hashanah

He said it would be a "mistake to have a meal" with the elders of the family, due to the amount of potential carriers in the country.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 18:09
NAFTALI BENNETT stands outside Lod City Hall this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT stands outside Lod City Hall this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former defense minister Naftali Bennett warned Israelis not to host their Rosh Hashanah dinners with the elderly of their families, including older parents and grandparents, because of coronavirus transmission concerns. 
"Approaching Rosh Hashanah, many families came to me and asked a very simple question: whether to have a Rosh Hashanah dinner with their grandparents. The answer is unfortunately no. I understand how difficult this is – we in the Bennett family also apply it to ourselves," he said on Sunday. 
He said it would be a "mistake to hold a meal" with the elders of the family, due to the amount of potential carriers that aren't centralized into one place, but are rather spread throughout the country. 
"The probability that you could be a carrier is not small and, God forbid, [you could] infect mom, dad, grandpa or grandma."
He instead encouraged people to visit their parents or grandparents before Rosh Hashanah, in a safe location such as outside. 
"Do it outside: in the yard, in the garden, in the open air, three meters away. It is very important to visit them, to be with them for an hour or two, but outside and far away to strengthen them. We must take care of our parents," he said. 
"I know that there is a lot of fear in the air," he said. "We will get through this. This is not hard like the Torah from Sinai. If all of us wear a mask, do not congregate indoors and care for the elderly, I'm sure we'll get through this safely."
Take care of the family. I wish everyone a happy, different and safe year," he concluded. 


