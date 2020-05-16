BGU student creates app to accelerate coronavirus vaccine trials

The new app allows clinical investigators to gain rapid access to information that impacts the inclusion and exclusion of patients, select specific study information and coordinate other activities associated with clinical testing.

The app is also provided for free to users around the world.

Gerald Y. Minuk, CEO of Refuah Solutions Ltd, commended Iluz-Freundlich on the app, saying “what Daniel has developed will be appreciated by investigators around the world, but those who will benefit most are the unfortunate patients with severe COVID-19 infections who we hope will now receive safe and effective treatment much sooner than what would have been the case."

“Daniel epitomizes the kind of exceptional student that is drawn to BGU’s international medical school,” says Doug Seserman, CEO of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU). "We’re pleased he will be part of a webinar we’re hosting with MSIH alumni who are working on the front lines to combat the virus.”

Iluz-Freundlich originally developed the app with other medical disorders in mind, recently adding new features such as a notification system and a side-by-side comparisons of coronavirus trials built into the system.

“In the first two phases, investigators generally know how long the phases will last. However, in the third phase, finding and enrolling the required number of patients with the right criteria for a particular trial can be challenging. In fact, delays in patient enrollment account for 70 to 90% of trials failing to be completed on time,” said Iluz-Freundlich, describing how the app aid clinical trials.

As part of a pilot study of the app, it was found that PI-Enroll enrolled double the amount of patients in half the time seen with other apps.

Daniel Iluz-Freundlich, a second-year medical student at the Medical School for International Health (MSIH) at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba, and vice president of Refuah Solutions Ltd, developed an app that will help find and register patients infected with coronavirus, accelerating the completion of ongoing clinical trials to find a vaccine for the virus, according to a press release from the university.