Coronavirus cabinet to meet Sunday, consider new restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday to decide whether to impose further restrictions on the public almost immediately - or perhaps even impose another closure.

The meeting comes after the close of the Hanukkah holiday - the first holiday in which no new coronavirus restrictions were imposed since Passover. However, the numbers show a sharp rise in infection across the country, and experts say the impact of Hanukkah on the spread of the virus is yet to be revealed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have said that they support a decision made earlier this month that if cases surpass 2,500 a day, a period of “tightened restraint” would be rolled out. However, many ministers object and think differential measures should be taken rather than sweeping steps.

Recall, tightened restraint, as originally defined by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash, means shops, malls and marketplaces would be closed; gatherings would be limited to 10 people in closed spaces and 20 in open spaces; public transportation would be reduced to 50%; and the education system would stay open in green and yellow cities only, but would close in orange and red ones.

According to the most recent reports, beauty salons and hairdressers would remain open, as well as additional "one-on-one" services.

Netanyahu and Edelstein have said that the situation is worsening, and Israel is on the cusp of a third wave. According to them, restrictions need to be rolled out immediately.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has said he was not ready to sign off on tightened restraint without first weighing the decision against the rate of morbidity and mortality and how fast people could be vaccinated.

The National Security Council is considering recommending that the ministers impose a short but total lockdown right now.

If the cabinet does vote in favor of these restrictions, they would be in place for at least three weeks, which has already angered the business sector and riled the heads of local authorities, who want to see all children go to school.

"The intention to impose a third closure on the business sector will lead to an economic catastrophe,” said Roee Cohen, president of Lahav, the association of independent businesses. “I call on the prime minister and members of the coronavirus cabinet not to close down the retail and street shops industries.”

He said that the organization would join together with members of the fashion manufacturers and street shops community in a large-scale protest on Sunday against such a move.

“We will no longer be part of the government's mask festival, it is time to deal with it in a professional and matter-of-fact manner and not collectively punish all small business owners in Israel,” Cohen continued. “The government has led store owners to anarchy, forced to decide between food for their families and compliance with restrictions that are imposed without any justification."

Hundreds of students in fifth through 12th grade will not be returning to their classrooms on Sunday as a result of the rise in infection.

The coronavirus cabinet on Thursday night approved the list of cities that have become red and orange, and the Home Front Command updated its map, accordingly, designating 48 red cities and 62 orange.

The list of red and orange areas is no longer just Arab, but includes Kiryat Yam, for example, and Kiryat Bialik, as well as Ashkelon and Dimona, among others. There has been a spike in infection in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) areas in recent days. The reproduction rate (R) is higher among the haredi sector (1.6) than among the general community (1.24).

Not all red and orange areas are full cities, some are areas or neighborhoods of towns and cities.

Until now, the coronavirus cabinet has allowed preschools through fourth grade to open in all cities, regardless of infection. As noted, if the original plan for “tightened restraint” is approved, then preschools and elementary schools would also be shuttered in orange and red areas.

Local authorities leaders Haim Bibbs and Shai Hajjaj called on the prime minister not to close these classrooms, regardless of infection.

Bibbs and Hajjaj sent a letter to the prime minister on Friday, together with the heads of local authorities, saying that the school system is not the reason for the most recent outbreak and that studies must continue at any cost.

“The government … must not interrupt the children's education routine once again,” Bibas stressed. “This is not a privilege - this is our duty."

Meanwhile, the numbers are exceptionally high - averaging around 2,200 new cases per day, with many days topping 2,500. According to the Health Ministry’s forecast, Israel will reach 5,000 to 6,000 new daily cases and 800 serious patients even before the impact of any new restrictions or the results of the country’s vaccination campaign could be seen.

There were 2,814 new cases recorded on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday. Some 429 people were in serious condition, including 109 who were intubated. The hospitals were treating 717 people. Some 3,054 had died of the disease.

As noted, the virus is spreading throughout Israel, but especially among the ultra-Orthodox - again.

“The data of the past week show that the outbreak in the ultra-Orthodox sector is worsening, and an increase of more than twice as many confirmed cases in the sector were measured this week,” wrote Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, in an opinion piece published over the weekend by N12.

He said that The rate of positive tests in the ultra-Orthodox sector last week was 7.2% - almost twice the national figure, and the infection rate is 1.6, meaning a doubling every six days.

“On the other hand, there is some restraint in the Arab sector, where the R stands at 1.02, but absolutely the numbers there are still high,” he continued. “There has also been a sharp increase in the spread of the virus [among the general Israeli population]. From a situation in which half of the infected were concentrated in 12% of the population, we have moved to a situation in which half of the disease is concentrated in 24% of the population.”

He added that, “We seem to have lost control of the plague” and that “from all the data, it seems that the probability of an outbreak is similar to that in the second wave.”

According to Segal, if vaccination was not on the horizon, “it would be worthwhile to impose severe restrictions on reducing morbidity as soon as possible, since we would get there anyway, and it would be better sooner rather than later.”

However, he said that the impact of vaccination should be able to be seen by February and another option is to “wait and see.”

Another step the Health Ministry plans to push at the meeting is upping restrictions at Ben-Gurion Airport and on passengers returning to the country from abroad.

On the one hand, it was reported Friday by N12, that Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy signed a mandate that extends the status of green countries one week, until Saturday, December 26, but would turn all countries red the next day.

For nearly two weeks, Head of Public Health Sharon Alroy-Preis has been pushing for such a move. She has said that in countries like the United Arab Emirates, where Israelis are flocking by the tens of thousands, guidelines are not being followed and Israelis are becoming infected there and bringing the disease back to Israel.

Last week, The Jerusalem Post reported that dozens of Israelis were in isolation in Dubai after testing positive abroad. At the same time, hundreds are in quarantine in Israel after learning they flew back on an airplane with verified patients.

Levy was reportedly able to sign the mandate without receiving approval from the coronavirus cabinet. However, many ministers were not made aware of the decision.

When travelers return from red countries, they are required to enter isolation for 10 days, pending two negative coronavirus tests.

In addition, there is talk of requiring returnees from specific countries – including Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and maybe Dubai – to be required either to isolate in a state-run coronavirus hotel or agree to being tested.

“Ben-Gurion Airport, the gateway to a world has become a loophole,” wrote Segal in his N12 column. He said that travelers must be tested, and enforcement of isolation stepped up, adding that “social distancing restrictions must be enforced at Ben-Gurion Airport itself.”