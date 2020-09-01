Coronavirus found among arriving travelers as Israel opens its skies

With the pros of a slowly re-opening sky in Israel – such an improved national mood as the feeling of relative normalcy returns and the return of some jobs – also comes cons – such as the danger posed from coronavirus being found in a number of returning travelers.
Within the last week alone, 12 people who arrived in Israel from abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to N12. Among them are travelers arriving from the US, Turkey, France and Ukraine, all of which have been labeled by the Health Ministry has "red countries" – countries where there are high morbidity rates of the coronavirus.
In the US alone, nearly six million people have reportedly been infected, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eight days ago, coronavirus patients landed in Israel from Istanbul, and three days later patients landed in Israel from Istanbul, Marseilles and Paris, according to N12.
The next day, infected patients arrived from Paris and Ukraine, and a day later another one from New York
According to N12, a majority of patients arriving to Israel have come from Turkey, a country that currently doesn't require anyone entering its borders to be tested or even quarantined. Israel, on the other hand, requires anyone entering from Turkey to enter isolation. Turkey has reported more than 270,000 cases and more than 6,300 deaths according to a Reuters tally, leading to the Health Ministry labeling it as a "red country."