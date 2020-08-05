The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: What is the policy for red and orange cities?

Some 22 red and orange cities will face increased oversight, and families with a sick person will be assisted with being quarantined.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 5, 2020 23:52
The coronavirus cabinet approved an increased intervention model in “red” cities that was proposed by newly appointed coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu.
Here is the new policy for "red" and "orange" cities:
1. A massive and extensive support network and assistance for the population, while providing support under the aegis of the local council.
2. Improving cutting the chain of infection in these cities by means of operational tools, led by IDF Home Front Command.
3. Strict adherence to quarantine of the family unit in order to cut inter-family infection and providing assistance to families.
4. Enforcement and implementation of the current restrictions regarding gatherings.
5. Management of a flexible network of evacuations while giving local quotas above the actual criteria, under the aegis of IDF Home Front Command and the health maintenance organizations.
6. Restrictions on the education system – in coordination with the education system
7. Increasing assistance from the health maintenance organizations and management of the morbidity by the Health Ministry.
"The recommendations I presented today to the coronavirus cabinet are based on thorough staff work done with many partners: government ministries, local government, the Home Front Command and the defense establishment, the Israel Police and under the professional guidance of the Ministry of Health and the professional expert forum I set up," Gamzu said in a statement following the meeting.
He said that the basic premise is that a closure of any kind will cause great damage to the economy and society.
"The prime minister and his cabinet members are well aware of the social and economic difficulties that many citizens face," Gamzu continued. "The decision to try to reduce morbidity without closure is part of my promise to you in the new contract. Fulfilling your promise, especially in the next two weeks, of every citizen - discipline: mask, physical distance, observance of restrictions - will bring us to a reduction in morbidity without the need for closure."


