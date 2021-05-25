The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Indoor mask requirement may be dropped by end of June

Businesses and venues around the country will resume operating as they did before the pandemic.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 25, 2021 17:53
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Health Ministry will likely examine the possibility of canceling the requirement of wearing masks indoors between the middle and the end of June, provided that the data after the new round of openings starting on June 1, continue to be comforting, executive director of the National Coronavirus Task Force Tomer Lotan said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, only 456 people were infected with the coronavirus in Israel, compared to some 88,000 at the peak of the pandemic. In light of the situation, Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein announced Sunday that he was not going to seek an extension of the regulations regarding the "green pass" and "purple ribbon" systems, which are due to expire on May 31.
Businesses and venues around the country will therefore resume operating as they did before the pandemic, without limits to number of customers, social distancing requirements or the need for unvaccinated people to be tested – which will allow children to start going to movie theaters and hotels freely.
Lotan explained that the Health Ministry considered canceling the requirement of wearing masks indoors as the next step in reopening the country, but ultimately decided that removing the "green pass" and "purple ribbon" systems was a better choice.
“We felt that the burden these systems place on the economy is much more significant than the one on the individual who needs to wear a simple and cheap mask,” he explained.
Since the country started to reopen in February, the ministry has always insisted on lifting restrictions gradually, in order to allow health officials to evaluate the effect of each decision.
“We have gone through a lot, including Purim, Passover and Lag Ba'omer, without negative consequences, this has given us confidence to move forward in a significant way,” Lotan noted.
“Since the number of cases has dramatically decreased, with only 25-30 new cases every day, we felt it was not necessary to maintain such onerous requirements on businesses,” he added. “In addition, the fact that schools have been completely open since the end of Passover, and only a limited amount of minor outbreaks occurred has also encouraged us to open activities for children without the need for them to get tested.”
While there is no intention on lifting restrictions related to quarantine and borders, Lotan said that some time after the new round of openings come into effect, they will likely consider also the possibility of dropping the requirement of wearing masks indoors.
“We don’t like to speak about dates, but I expect that we will need at least two weeks of data after June 1, and therefore that we will look into the issue between the middle and the end of June,” he said.
According to Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s School of Public Health, the decision to give precedence to the green pass and purple ribbon abolition was correct.
“I think the time is right,” he said.
As for indoor masks, Davidovitch suggested a solution in two phases.
“I believe that the requirement of wearing a mask could already be canceled for situations, like in many workplaces, where the people who gather together are always the same and they are likely all vaccinated,” he said. “Such a case is very different from a grocery store or a bus, where all kinds of people randomly found themselves together.”
The main risk for Israel, Davidovitch noted, is represented by its borders.
“I’m concerned about the Palestinian Authority, where the vaccination rate is much lower, and about people entering the country through the airport or other land borders,” he said, noting that often travelers do not comply with quarantine requirements, which are not effectively enforced.
“This shows the problems that emerge as a consequence of lack of integration between different ministries,” he remarked.
According to Davidovitch, it is important to start vaccinating children ages 12-15.
“We have great data both about the vaccine safety and its efficacy,” he said.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to use the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on May 11.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that they are holding meetings with all relevant experts and collecting all relevant data from the Israeli health system as well as from the US, where some 600,000 teens have already been inoculated.
Last week, a Health Ministry official told The Jerusalem Post that while the escalation with Gaza had delayed the process, a decision about the policy could be expected by the end of the month or at the beginning of June.


