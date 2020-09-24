Coronavirus lockdown starts Friday at 2 p.m. - what you need to know

The government met through the night on Wednesday to determine the next steps required to stop the spread of coronavirus infection. The minister ultimately approved a total lockdown beginning Friday at 2 p.m. and lasting at least two weeks.

The following regulations were approved by the government:

> All workplaces, except essential workplaces, will operate in accordance with approved regulations

> Marketplaces - closed

> Travel - only 1 kilometer from home, unless for an approved reason

> Prayer and demonstrations - in open spaces only, up to 20 people and within 1 kilometer from home

> Synagogues - closed, except for prayers on Yom Kippur in accordance with the pre-approved outline that was followed on Rosh Hashanah

> Air travel - A final decision will be approved Thursday

> Sports - Cancelled, except for official international games

A full list of essential jobs will be published later on Thursday.



Food stores, pharmacies and other essential items and services will continue to be available.

All of the regulations are subject to approval by the Knesset, which is expected to happen before the end of the day.

