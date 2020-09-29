The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
'Coronavirus lockdown to last more than 10 days'

“The closure will not be lifted - unequivocally," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 07:55
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein holds a press conference during a visit at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein holds a press conference during a visit at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The lockdown will last much longer than 10 days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told KAN News on Tuesday morning. 
In an interview with Aryeh Golan, he said that “The closure will not be lifted - unequivocally. There is no scenario that in 10 days we will lift everything and say, ‘everything is over, everything is fine.”
Edelstein said that the exit from the current lockdown will be done gradually, not like the first time, so as to better transition to living alongside the novel virus.
As Yom Kippur exited, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a message to the public that he was working on bolstering the nation’s health system to be able to accommodate some 1,500 serious patients by October 1. He also noted several other efforts that were underway to prepare for Israel’s exit from the quarantine.
Edelstein told KAN that while Israel hopes not to reach 1,500 serious cases, it must prepare. 
So far, some 1,507 Israelis have died from the coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported late Monday night. There are currently 65,025 people who are diagnosed with corona, including 755 in serious condition, among them 207 who are intubated. There are some 1,541 people being treated in the hospitals.
Some 1,121 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Yom Kippur, the Health Ministry showed. The number seems low, but only 8,105 people were screened on Monday, meaning nearly 14% tested positive - a peak.
He said that if citizens continue to protest during the lockdown “it will end in thousands more patients and in more difficult patients in hospitals… We need to take responsibility.”


