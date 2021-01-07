The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Who got Israel’s first vaccinations?

Despite priority being meant for people aged 60 and over, a significant percentage of those vaccinated were younger.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 18:11
The COVID-19 vaccine given to medical staff at Ichilov Hospital on December 20.
The Health Minister has said that about 70% of Israelis over the age of 60 have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, in some major cities in Israel, a higher percentage of young than older people were inoculated.
The Health Ministry released data on Thursday about how many people were vaccinated in more than 700 cities across Israel and how old they were. The report includes those cities in which more than 2,000 people reside. It does not include those who were vaccinated through the Magen Avot v’Imahaot program, which focuses on elderly people living in senior living facilities or geriatric hospitals.
In Israel’s two largest cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, 170,809 people were inoculated - 82,155 in Tel Aviv and 88,654 in Jerusalem.
However, in Jerusalem nearly 40% of the people vaccinated were under the age of 60. These included 993 people between 16-19, 6,166 between 20-29, 7,953 between 30-39, 8,706 between 40-49 and 11,066 between 50-59. The other 53,770 were over the age of 60 - 21,804 between 60-69, 19,081 between 70-79, 10,028 between 80-89 and 2,857 over the age of 90.
In Tel Aviv, around one-third of those vaccinated were under 60 - 26,541 people.
In some of Israel’s most red cities, the data was even more striking. For example, in Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit - both large haredi (ultra-orthodox cities) - more than three-quarters (77% and 76%, respectively) of those vaccinated were under 60.
In Beit Shemesh and Bnei Brak there were also large numbers of young people inoculated.
Some 12,654 people were inoculated in Bnei Brak, which has seen a significant rise in infection in recent weeks. Of those, 4,502 were under the age of 60, or 36%.
In Beit Shemesh, 5,082 out of 9,081 people who were vaccinated were under 60 - 56%.
Vaccination among the Arab sector has been lower than in most of the country. In Israel’s largest Arab city, Nazareth, only 6,742 people were vaccinated so far out of more than 77,000 residents. Of those vaccinated, 49% were under 60: 56 between 16-19, 604 between 20-29, 753 between 30-39, 807 between 40-49 and 1,083 between 50-59.
On Wednesday, Israel vaccinated another 91,300 people - fewer than in recent days, as Israel winds down the first phase of its campaign and prepares to administer the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to medical personnel, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, as well as everyone else who received their vaccines in the first phase.
In total, the country has inoculated more than 1,593,000 people, around 17.5% of the population.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry forwarded the health funds and hospitals guidelines for administering second doses. According to the guidelines, everyone who received their first dose at a hospital will return there for their second dose. People who were jabbed by their health funds will return to them, but can be vaccinated at another branch.
People are expected to be vaccinated 21 days after they received their first dose, but health funds and hospitals will safeguard doses for up to 35 days post vaccination. If someone is in isolation, they will be able to push off receiving the second dose until they can exit and visit their health fund.


