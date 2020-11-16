Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Israelis celebrated on Friday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country had signed a deal with Pfizer Inc. to receive access to its novel coronavirus vaccine. But the fact remains that if Pfizer - or Moderna, with whom Israel also has a contract - succeed, these will be the first-ever messenger RNA vaccines brought to market for human patients.

In order to receive Food and Drug Administration approval, the companies will have to prove there are no immediate or short-term negative health effects from taking the vaccines. However, when the world begins injecting themselves with these completely new and revolutionary vaccines, it will not know a lot about its long-term effects.

“There is a race to get the public vaccinated, so we are willing to take more risks,” Tal Brosh, the head of the Infectious Disease Unit at Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, told The Jerusalem Post.

When Moderna was just finishing its Phase I trial, The Independent wrote about the vaccine and described it this way: “It uses a sequence of genetic RNA material produced in a lab that, when injected into your body, must invade your cells and hijack your cells’ protein-making machinery called ribosomes to produce the viral components that subsequently train your immune system to fight the virus,” it wrote. “In this case, Moderna’s mRNA-1273 is programmed to make your cells produce the coronavirus’ infamous spike protein that gives the virus its crown-like appearance (corona is crown in Latin) for which it is named.”

Brosh said that this does not mean the vaccine changes people’s genetic code. Rather, he said it is more like a disk-on-key (the mRNA) that is inserted into a computer (your body). It does not impact the hard drive of the computer but runs a certain program.

But he acknowledged that there are unique and unknown risks to messenger RNA vaccines, including local and systemic inflammatory responses that could lead to autoimmune conditions.

An article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a division of the National Institutes of Health, said other risks included the biodistribution and persistence of the induced immunogen expression, possible development of autoreactive antibodies and toxic effects of any non-native nucleotides and delivery system components.

Brosh compared the mRNA vaccine to traditional vaccines, such as for influenza, which uses an inactivated virus that was destroyed by heat or chemicals to elicit an immune response without infecting you. Others, such as for measles or mumps, use a weakened virus that is unable to hurt you but can still train your immune system to fight it.

Oxford University’s AstraZeneca, the Russian’s Sputnik V and the Israel Institute for Biological Research’s Brilife are all based on more traditional technologies.

But Michal Linial, a professor of biological chemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told the Post that she does not believe there is cause for concern.

“mRNA is a very fragile molecule, meaning it can be destroyed very easily,” she explained. “If you put mRNA on the table, for example, in a minute there will not be any mRNA leftover. This is as opposed to DNA, which is as stable as you get.”

She said that this fragility is true of the mRNA of any creature, whether it belongs to a plant, bacteria, virus or human.

As such, she said the worry should not be that the mRNA would not get into the cells and stay outside floating in the body and then body will react in some way, rather the concern should be with it not entering the cells that it will disintegrate and then be ineffective.

She said that while Moderna and Pfizer are based on very new vaccine technologies, they are asking our bodies to do something they do every day: protein synthesis, the process in which cells make proteins.

Moderna and Pfizer are simply delivering a specific mRNA sequence to our cells. Once the mRNA is in the cell, human biology takes over. Ribosomes read the code and build the protein, and the cells express the protein in the body.

Linial said that she believes that the reason no mRNA vaccine has been completed yet is because there was just no need to move so fast on a vaccine until COVID-19. She noted that most of the vaccines people take today were developed decades ago.

She said her concerns have less to do with the use of mRNA and more to do with the long-term efficacy of the vaccine, as well as other challenges that could go wrong and lead people to believe they are vaccinated when they are not.

For example, she said that because mRNA is so fragile, the vaccine must be stored at a negative 70 degrees Celsius. If the ideal environment is not maintained, the vaccine could “spoil” and become ineffective.

In addition, she said several questions remain, such as whether these vaccines will really be able to mount a sufficiently protective immune response and how long immunity would last.

“It would be the worst if people behave like they are immune but can still become infected,” Linial said.

Brosh added that the country and the world should be cautious about any of the vaccine candidates until the final results of their Phase III trials are peer-reviewed and published. But he said that once those studies are published and the vaccines approved, it will be OK to take them.

“We will have a safety profile for only a certain number of months, so if there is a long-term effect after two years, we cannot know,” Brosh said. “We could wait two years, but then we would have the coronavirus for two more years.”

Linial expressed similar sentiments: “Classical vaccines were designed to take 10 years to develop. I don’t think the world can wait for a classical vaccine.”

But when asked if she would take the vaccine right away: “I won’t be taking it immediately,” she told the Post, “probably not for the coming at least year. We have to wait and see whether it really works.”