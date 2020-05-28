The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study

Since there is no treatment or vaccine for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 - the disease to which it leads - the only way to stop its spread is through social distancing and good hygiene.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 28, 2020 09:39
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Getting re-infected by the novel coronavirus could be possible within six months of recovery, according to a new study published by a team in Amsterdam. If that is the case, then Israel’s hope of testing 1 million Israelis for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 partially to keep the economy open in any subsequent rounds may be shattered.
A team of 13 researchers from the country located in the Western Netherlands recently uploaded a paper to Medrxiv, an internet site that distributes unpublished manuscripts about health sciences, after monitoring 10 subjects who had contracted at least one of four species of seasonal coronaviruses over a time span of 35 years (1985 to 2020). In “Human coronavirus reinfection dynamics: lessons for SARS‐CoV‐2,” they claim that “an alarmingly short duration of protective  immunity to coronaviruses was found... We saw frequent reinfections at 12 months post‐infection and substantial reduction in antibody levels as soon as 6 months post‐infection.”
Since there is no treatment or vaccine for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 - the disease to which it leads - the only way to stop its spread is through social distancing and good hygiene. As such, long-term protective immunity could impact the overall course of the pandemic, the post-pandemic period and any subsequent waves. Until now, this concept has been a key component of the Health Ministry’s second wave strategy.
The Health Ministry recently revealed that it had purchased serological tests with the aim of surveying as many as 1 million people to determine how much of the public has been infected. Since around 80% of people who get the virus show little or no symptoms, they can carry and spread it without knowing.
However, “serology-based tests that measure previous infections for SARS‐CoV‐2 may have limited use  if  that  infection  has  occurred  more than one  year  prior  to  sampling,” the Amsterdam researchers explained. 
Relatedly, there has been ongoing discussion about herd immunity, the idea that when a threshold proportion of a population is immune to a certain pathogen this  protects even non‐immune individuals against  the infection  by limiting  overall  spread. Such a concept has proven effective with a variety of other viruses, including hepatitis and influenza A. However, achieving herd immunity may be challenging due to rapid loss of protective immunity, if the Amsterdam study is correct.
“It was recently suggested that recovered individuals should receive a so‐called ‘immunity passport,’ which would allow them to relax social distancing measures,” the authors explained. “However, as protective immunity may be lost by six months post infection,  the  prospect  of  reaching  functional  herd immunity  by  natural infection  seems very unlikely.”
Moreover, if the study is correct, then a seasonal rather than one-time vaccine may be necessary to circumvent ongoing transmission.  
Oren Kobiler, a senior lecturer in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University's School of Medicine told the Post that the study does not surprise him.
“We know that people can be infected with human coronaviruses time after time,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “One question is whether, like with these coronaviruses,  immunity to SARS-CoV-2 does not last long. But a better question is whether the immunity is sterile or non-sterile.”
Sterile immunity means that a person cannot be re-infected. Non-sterile immunity means that a person can be re-infected but that he or she will not develop a serious case of the disease. 
“You don’t really need sterile immunity,” Kobiler said. “With non-sterile immunity, you could be re-infected and have two days of common cold - no severe symptoms - and that would be good enough for all of us, I think.”
He explained that the seasonal influenza vaccine has about a 50% to 70% success rate for preventing infection. However, when one looks at how many people who got the vaccinations develop severe cases, the percentage is much lower. 
This suggests that people who contracted the novel coronavirus, even if they are re-infected, would likely not be in grave danger or pose the risk of overwhelming the health system. 
“But we are not sure this really happens with this coronavirus,” Kobiler said, noting that it has only been around five months since the first recorded cases of SARS-CoV-2, and therefore “there is no good evidence yet.”
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been examples of reinfection but most of the time they were assumed to be tied to faulty testing. In mid-April, South Korea reported more than 100  people have been re-infected, sparking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put the country on higher alert. 
At that time, Prof. Ronit Sarid, an expert in virology at Bar-Ilan University, told the Post that, “We don’t know any virus that causes reinfection within a month or two after the first infection.”
Kobiler added that there is reason to believe that this coronavirus may be different from the four strands tested by the Amsterdam team, since administering plasma to patients with acute COVID-19 has been shown to improve outcomes.
Since the beginning of April, Israel has been using plasma as a “passive vaccine” to treat Israelis who are severely ill.
“When people are exposed to any disease, they develop antibodies,” Magen David Adom deputy director-general of blood services Prof. Eilat Shinar explained. 
Passive immunization is when you get those preformed antibodies. An active vaccine, in contrast, is when you are injected with a dead or weakened version of a virus that tricks your immune system into thinking that you have had the disease and your immune system creates antibodies to protect you.
 
Kobiler said that if this is the case then serological testing could still be valuable, especially if we assume that a second wave could occur by as early as December.
“If these people have immunity even for six months, so they could not be re-infected in a second wave - but in a third or fourth,” he said. 
Furthermore, Dr. Elon Ganor, a medical professional and serial entrepreneur, told the Post that the public should be cautious in taking the new study as fact, describing it as “an assumption with no absolute proof.”
He said, “This article does not give us any … proof of the length of the COVID-19 immunity and the chances for reinfection. It is highly speculative.”


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by