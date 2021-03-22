The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Ahead of Passover, Chabad gets Israeli air purifiers

The installations of Aura Air air purifiers took place mainly in areas with high COVID-19 morbidity rates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 04:27
Installation of Covid-19 Air Purifiers at Golders Green Chabad House located in London, with the presence of Rabbi Shneor Glitzstein (R), Eyal Landau, and Sagi Barkai. (photo credit: AURA AIR)
Installation of Covid-19 Air Purifiers at Golders Green Chabad House located in London, with the presence of Rabbi Shneor Glitzstein (R), Eyal Landau, and Sagi Barkai.
(photo credit: AURA AIR)
 Israeli start-up Aura Air has provided Chabad houses worldwide with specialized air purifiers effective against COVID-19 as part of preparations for the upcoming Passover holiday.
The purifiers were flown out of Israel and installed in various Chabad synagogues and dining halls across the globe, and was made possible thanks to donations made by Chabad members who wanted to commemorate their deceased family members.
While these purifiers were given out worldwide, these installations mainly took place in areas with high morbidity rates.
"Unlike the 'end of the pandemic' atmosphere we have in Israel, they still suffer from the continuous spread of COVID-19 with high numbers of infections and deaths in those countries," Aura Air CEO in North America Roei Friedberg, who led the operation, said in a statement. 
"Therefore, the leaders of those communities were looking for a solution that will allow them to host the holidays together in a safe and healthy environment. 
"We intend to extend the cooperation with synagogues, yeshivas, and other educational institutions of the Jewish communities abroad further."
The technology behind the purifiers works by means of a combination of its patented Copper HEPA Filter, a patented Sterionizer air purification device and a UVC light, which is being tested to also better filter and negate coronavirus droplets in the air, with the system  showing to be 99.99% effective at eliminating COVID-19, among other pathogens.
The start-up's air purifiers have a proven track record of success. In November 2020, following a month-long pilot at Sheba Medical Center, the system began to see widespread use. 
In December, Aura Air signed a $30 million deal with Japanese distributer J-TEC to supply the Japanese market with its purifiers, with the agreement including the Japan Karaoke Box Association and other major clients in Japan, such as SMBC Trust Bank and JTB Corporation, one of the largest travel agencies in the country.
In January 2021, the company also helped outfit 400 tourist buses-turned-frontline worker carriers in the United Kingdom and Ireland with its purifiers.
Tara Kavaler/The Media Line and Maya Margit/The Media Line contributed to this report.


Tags Chabad Passover Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by