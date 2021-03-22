COVID-19: Ahead of Passover, Chabad gets Israeli air purifiers

The purifiers were flown out of Israel and installed in various Chabad synagogues and dining halls across the globe, and was made possible thanks to donations made by Chabad members who wanted to commemorate their deceased family members.

While these purifiers were given out worldwide, these installations mainly took place in areas with high morbidity rates.

"Unlike the 'end of the pandemic' atmosphere we have in Israel, they still suffer from the continuous spread of COVID-19 with high numbers of infections and deaths in those countries," Aura Air CEO in North America Roei Friedberg, who led the operation, said in a statement.

"Therefore, the leaders of those communities were looking for a solution that will allow them to host the holidays together in a safe and healthy environment.

"We intend to extend the cooperation with synagogues, yeshivas, and other educational institutions of the Jewish communities abroad further."

The technology behind the purifiers works by means of a combination of its patented Copper HEPA Filter, a patented Sterionizer air purification device and a UVC light, which is being tested to also better filter and negate coronavirus droplets in the air, with the system showing to be 99.99% effective at eliminating COVID-19, among other pathogens.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The start-up's air purifiers have a proven track record of success. In November 2020, following a month-long pilot at Sheba Medical Center, the system began to see widespread use.

In December, Aura Air signed a $30 million deal with Japanese distributer J-TEC to supply the Japanese market with its purifiers, with the agreement including the Japan Karaoke Box Association and other major clients in Japan, such as SMBC Trust Bank and JTB Corporation, one of the largest travel agencies in the country.

In January 2021, the company also helped outfit 400 tourist buses-turned-frontline worker carriers in the United Kingdom and Ireland with its purifiers.

Tara Kavaler/The Media Line and Maya Margit/The Media Line contributed to this report.