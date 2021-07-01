The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

'COVID-19 is a paradigm for how scientific miracles can happen' - analysis

The development of mRNA vaccines used to treat coronavirus is seen by one expert as the "moonshot moment" of 2020.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 1, 2021 19:11
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
COVID-19 could be a lifesaver for millions of people, even as it has doomed the lives of many others.
Israel is witnessing a miracle as the number of people infected with the Delta variant continues to rise but the number of serious cases remains stable. 
The country saw the fewest COVID-19 deaths this month than in any month since the campaign started. Still, less than 1% of people being screened for the virus are testing positive – as opposed to more than 10% at the peak of the COVID crisis –and the majority of them are unvaccinated.
The scientific miracle that has halted the pandemic is the mRNA coronavirus vaccine, with which the country has inoculated nearly 5.6 million Israelis. 
The sequence of the novel virus was published in January 2020 and less than a year later there was a wildly successful vaccine, overturning a worldwide pandemic in any country that could get access to the tiny vials of liquid health developed by Pfizer and Moderna. 
“The reversal is amazing,” said Prof. Chaim Putterman, associate dean for research at Bar-Ilan University and director of the Galilee Medical Center Research Institute. “From a pandemic that threatened to upset the world order at the magnitude of the Spanish flu, we now have a pandemic that is containable for the most part – something you can live with.”
And as the vaccines arrive in other countries, they are starting to see similar results.  
Putterman refers to the development of mRNA vaccines as the “moonshot moment” of 2020.
More than 50 years ago, President John F. Kennedy issued a challenge to NASA: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth."
NASA scientists thought it would be impossible, but Kennedy told them to just get it done. And on July 20, 1969 Apollo 11’s lunar module Eagles touched down and Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. 
The United States government paid a lot of money to send a person to the moon and the world is still benefiting from those technologies, some of which are now part and parcel in our daily lives, Putterman said.
Today, moonshot thinking has come to mean not accepting anything as impossible or aiming to achieve what others believe is generally unattainable.
President Richard Nixon proposed a moonshot for cancer in 1971: “the same kind of concentrated effort … that took man to the moon should be turned toward conquering this dread disease,” he said.
The country invested a tremendous amount of money in this effort at the time. While it did not work and there is still no cure for cancer, society is still benefiting from the concentrated and dedicated scientific efforts that were expended to solve what otherwise would be an intractable problem.
And in the late 1990s, President Bill Clinton set up a moonshot to develop an HIV vaccine. Here, too, no vaccine was developed, but eventually very effective antiviral medications were discovered, converting the fatal virus into a treatable, chronic disease.
Moreover, the money and scientific thought invested in HIV led to the development of another antiviral medication that cures hepatitis C virus.
“We were very worried about a fourth wave when the initial reports here in Israel were that the Delta variant came out because it was not known if the vaccine would be protective,” Putterman said. “But now there is evidence that the mRNA vaccines are protective. We see a wave of individuals getting sick, some are vaccinated, but it is abundantly clear that the vaccine is protective against severe disease and mortality."
Moreover, mRNA vaccines can be modified easily and manufactured relative fast if a strain arrives that requires a booster.
But that is only one of the wondrous things about the vaccine. Now, there is proof of concept for mRNA technology, a technology that had been around for a long time but never entered clinical practice. In the next few years, scientists expect to unlock entirely new uses for mRNA, including a new line of vaccines and treatments for cancer and neurodegenerative, rare genetic and infectious diseases – potentially saving millions of lives.
“Every dollar invested in biomedical research gives us a multifold return on investment,” Putterman said. 
“COVID-19 is a paradigm for how scientific miracles can happen.”


Tags science Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish Diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by