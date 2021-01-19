COVID-19: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine gets int'l scientific advisory board

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (DIF) and the Gamaleya Center have announced the creation of an international scientific advisory board for its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.The board consists of leading scientists and experts from nine countries around the world, who are leaders in the fields of biotechnology, genetics, virology and microbiology. The list consists of Carlos Zala and Omar Sued from Argentina; Wibke Bayer from Germany; Niklas Arnberg from Sweden; Cecil Czerkinsky from France; Dagomira Majhen from Croatia; Len Seymour and David Livermore from the UK; HIldegund C.J. Ertl, David A. Ornelles and Ronald Rodriguez from the US; Vasanthapuram Ravi from India; and Denis Logunov, Alexander Rumyantsev and Sergey Tsarenko from Russia.“RDIF and the Gamaleya Center initiated the creation of the International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues,” RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement. “This scientific exchange has become especially in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, a global problem that has stimulated the pooling of the entire global scientific and research potential. We are grateful to all the experts who accepted our offer and joined the board. An international partnership, including on the coronavirus vaccine, is the key to the ultimate victory and proves once again that the noble goal of saving lives has no boundaries.” Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has boasted an efficacy of over 90%, and has been approved in multiple countries around the world, including Russia, Serbia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Paraguay, Venezuela and the Palestinian Authority. Already over 1.5 million people have been given the vaccine, which also stands out for its low price of only $10 per shot, according to the RDIF.The developers are also collaborating with the UK's AstraZeneca in order to help improve their vaccine candidate, with human trials set to begin in February, according to Reuters.
