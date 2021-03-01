According to data by the Education Ministry, on February 11 some 22,706 schoolchildren were in isolation while 110 schools and 202 daycares remain closed because of coronavirus outbreaks. A week later, on February 18, the numbers were respectively 22,006 and 2,887. Three days after, also grades 5-6 and 11-12 resume in person learning. Last Thursday, the figures climbed to 38,306 students and 4,304 teachers in isolation.

Significantly, the reports by the ministry does not show an increase in new cases among children or teachers: some 20,000 and 2,100 of them were infected with the virus on February 11, 15,000 and 1,500 on February 18 and 12,000 and 1,075 last Thursday.

The notion of the British variant of the virus targeting children more than the regular strain of the virus has been often repeated by the health officials and members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, experts told The Jerusalem Post that even if this might be true, going back to in person learning is an absolute necessity because while the cases of children getting seriously ill with the virus are extremely limited, more and more of them are suffering from the consequences of prolonged isolation, both from the physical and the mental health perspective.

“Is the morbidity among children indeed higher? What I can say is that we see many children who get infected, this is true, but we are not seeing many children getting sick,” Prof. Efi Bilavsky, senior physician in the Department of Pediatrics and a specialist in infectious diseases at Schneider Children's Medical Center explained.

Also Dr. Galia Barkai, head of the Pediatric Disease Unit at Sheba Medical Center said that while the number of children with corona is indeed increasing, very rarely this leads to hospitalization.

“Even if we see some children hospitalized with COVID or in its aftermath, we are talking about a very small number,” she said.

Both experts pointed out that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases that they are seen at their hospital are young patients who are hospitalized for other reasons and also happen to be infected with the virus.

“Even in cases of children with severe immune-deficiencies, we rarely see them developing severe symptoms,” he pointed out. “On the other hand, we see an increasing number of children suffering severe consequences from being at home instead of in school.”

Among other, problems like obesity, mental health issues, eating disorders and domestic injuries are becoming more common among young Israelis.

“Opening schools should be the priority over opening other things. The consequences of keeping children at home are far worse,” Barkai emphasized

“I believe if you ask any pediatrician, they will tell you that school needs to come back,” Bilavsky echoed.

Barkai stressed that it is important for teachers to get vaccinated in order to avoid exposing their students to the virus.

“I also hope that the vaccine will be approved for ages 12-15 within two or three months, I believe Pfizer has already recruited all the participant for the clinical trial,” she concluded.