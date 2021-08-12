COVID vaccine’s efficacy drops for all, 3rd shot weighed for 40+ - Ash

“We know that the decline in [vaccine’s] efficacy affects all ages,” Ash told Hebrew website Ynet. We see the infections and also people who are 40 years old and older can get seriously ill.

The ministry’s advisory committee on COVID vaccine is set to meet on Thursday evening to examine the possibility of offering a booster to individuals over 40 – currently the third shot is given to Israelis over 60.

“I think this should be considered seriously, and as soon as such a decision is made it will be implemented on Sunday,” Ash also said.

According to Channel 12, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett already asked the health funds – which are in charge of the vaccination campaign – to start getting ready.

Late Wednesday night, the ministers approved new restrictions to contain the outbreak that in the past few days has seen the number of daily cases spiking at about 6,000 a day, a number not seen since February, when the country was still grappling with the worst weeks of the pandemic.

Starting from August 18, the green pass system will be expanded to all activities and venues except for malls and stores, for which the Purple Ribbon outline will be brought back, allowing a maximum of one person per seven square meters (stores less than 100 sq. m. will be exempt).

Under the green pass system only individuals who are vaccinated, recovered, or underwent a rapid test in the previous 24 hours. While at the moment children under the age of 12, starting from August 20 only toddlers under 3 will be able to enter those places without a green pass, while children ages 3-11 will need to take a test but will be able to do it for free (those 12 and older will need to do so at their own expenses).

For private events where the green pass does not apply, a cap of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors has been decided.

In case of mass events with no fixed seating, the limit will be placed at 1,000 indoors and 5,000 outdoors.

Israel registered some 5,964 new cases on Wednesday, with 4.62% of the people screened resulting positive.

As of Thursday morning, there were 421 serious patients – 24 hours earlier they were 400, a week earlier they were 262.