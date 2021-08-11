The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel to expand use of COVID drug that gets 88% of patients out of hospital

MesenCure, an Israeli COVID-19 treatment, has been approved for expanded use by the Health Ministry.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 11, 2021 08:41
MesenCure development entrepreneurs (from right): Dr. Dror Ben David, Dr. Shai Meretzky and Tomer Bronstein (photo credit: Courtesy)
MesenCure development entrepreneurs (from right): Dr. Dror Ben David, Dr. Shai Meretzky and Tomer Bronstein
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Health Ministry has approved the expanded use of an innovative COVID-19 treatment that helped 14 out of 16 severe patients who took it to be released from the hospital one day after receiving their final dose.
The drug, MesenCure, has been being tested by Rambam Medical Center as part of a Phase I/II trial. The ministry has approved allowing any Israeli hospital interested to take part in the Phase II trial and to use the drug for additional approved patients.
The goal of the expanded trial, which will include a minimum of 50 patients, is to confirm the safety and efficacy of the drug, which was developed by Bonus BioGroup.
MesenCure, which consists of activated Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) that are isolated from the adipose tissue of healthy donors, was found to reduce inflammation and alleviate respiratory and other symptoms in patients suffering from life-threatening respiratory distress brought on by COVID-19.
Back in May, the company reported on 10 COVID patients between the ages of 45 to 75, all with severe symptoms. Ninety percent of them also had comorbidities.
The data showed a 40% decrease in lung inflammation from treatment – from 55% to 15%, as seen in chest X-rays, in the first five days after treatment. One month later, lung inflammation reached 1%.
Additionally, patients showed significantly improved respiratory function, with blood oxygen saturation increasing to 95% and lung functioning returning to almost entirely normal levels after only one month.
The company’s CEO Shai Meretzki had shared a laboratory image of a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure with The Jerusalem Post in May. 
A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure. (credit: Courtesy)A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure. (credit: Courtesy)
“The treated lung looks almost identical to the normal, healthy lung – complete healing, complete prevention of damage to the lung,” Meretzki said.
Most strikingly, patients were discharged from the hospital after a median duration of only one day following the treatment.
Since then, six additional patients received MesenCure, bringing the numbers to 14 out of 16 who were released - 88%. 
Bonus was founded in 2008. It has been working with MSCs for a decade from its Haifa headquarters, where it developed its core product, a tissue-engineered bone graft that is also based on MSCs.
When the coronavirus outbreak started in early 2020, Bonus started investigating the potential of MSCs to possibly reduce the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients.
The company said that the drug could also be used to treat other, similar indications, including, lower respiratory tract infections, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which together, represent a global market expected to exceed $43 billion per year by 2026.


Tags drugs medicine Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by