Dangerous pesticide sprayed in Sacher Park - investigation

The highly dangerous herbicide, Doctlon, which is outlawed for use in public areas, was sprayed on park grounds, according to the complaint.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 18:05
PEOPLE FROM various religious and cultural backgrounds listen to classical music during the Mekudeshet 2016 Festival, in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
An investigation was opened after a prohibited pesticide was allegedly sprayed in Jerusalem's Sacher Park, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry announced on Wednesday. The contractor who sprayed for the Jerusalem Municipality claims that the suspected pesticide was not used. 
The highly dangerous herbicide, Doctlon, which is outlawed for use in public areas, was sprayed on park grounds, according to the complaint received by the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.
While paraquat, the active ingredient in Doctlon, is one of the most common weed-wackers worldwide, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), it can also be deadly to animals and people who inhale, ingest or absorb the chemical through their skin. Excessive paraquat poisoning can lead to serious conditions such as kidney, liver and respiratory failure, coma, damage to the heart, lung scarring and death.
The herbicide remains potent in treated areas some 12 hours after application for humans and 21 days for animals.
Due to its toxic effects, Doctlon was outlawed in 2019, in any location where animals and people may be present.
The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry called on contractors to exhibit due caution in the pesticides they use when treating public gardens and parks, and on the Jerusalem Municipality to inform the public exactly where the illegal herbicide was sprayed in the park.


