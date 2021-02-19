The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Delayed treatment of some shooting injuries may have better outcome: study

The study found that patients treated at least two weeks after injury faced less complications than those treated within 24 hours after injury.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 08:46
A member of the IDF medical team tends to Syrian women and children, who were injured in Syria's ongoing civil war, at a military hospital in the Golan Heights (photo credit: REUTERS/MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL)
A member of the IDF medical team tends to Syrian women and children, who were injured in Syria's ongoing civil war, at a military hospital in the Golan Heights
(photo credit: REUTERS/MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL)
Delaying treatment of facial and head injuries caused by high-velocity weapons may actually lead to a better outcome, according to a study led by Bar-Ilan University researchers published in January in the journal Scientific Reports.
The study was conducted by evaluating medical files of Syrians who suffered maxillofacial injuries caused by high-velocity weapons and were treated in Israel during the Syrian Civil War. High-velocity weapons include machine guns, IEDs and missiles.
The Galilee Medical Center treated about 3,200 Syrian patients during the war from May 2013 to May 2018 as part of Israel's Operation Good Neighbor and hundreds of those treated suffered from high-velocity weapons injuries. While some patients were treated immediately after their injuries, for others it took as long as 28 days to reach Israel.
Prior studies into such injuries conducted in Iraq, Afghanistan and Israel have resulted in two main approaches to treatment: either rapid and immediate treatment or delayed and staged treatment.
The recently published study led by Prof. Samer Srouji, member of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University and Chief of the Oral and Maxillofacial Institute at Galilee Medical Center, found that those who were treated at least two weeks after injury faced less complications than those treated within 24 hours after injury. Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Galilee Medical Center also contributed to the study.
While 64% of the patients treated within 24 hours after injury suffered complications, only 28.5% of the patients treated more than two weeks after injury suffered complications. Comparison of each type of complication experienced also found that the patients treated later had significantly fewer complications than those treated early.
The researchers hypothesized that the delay gives blood vessels at the site of injury time to self-repair, improving blood supply to injured tissue and possibly serving as the cause for the lower complication rates among patients treated after 14 days in a staged surgical approach.
"We believe that this benefit stems from neovascularization, the formation and repair – over time -- of blood vessels in the injured region, which improves the supply of blood and oxygen to the area and, in turn, leads to smoother healing and fewer complications following surgery," explained Srouji. “This study also highlights the important interface between bedside and basic research in the lab. We are currently working on 3D organ printing methods to develop artificial organ scaffold optimized for ideal oxygenation bone construction and rapid wound healing.”
The researchers stressed that it is still impossible to draw unequivocal conclusions on the ideal time for surgical treatment, but added that the study does indicate that delayed treatment can improve surgical outcomes and prevent complications. The research could lead to a reassessment of protocols concerning the speed of treatment of high-velocity head and facial injuries.
The research additionally provided insight into injuries caused by sniper fire and high-velocity injuries. Researchers have developed a laboratory model that simulates these injuries and are continuing to collect and process data from the treatment of victims of the Syrian Civil War.


Tags Syria health syria civil war israel treating syrians Surgery research Injury
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by