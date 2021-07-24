Delta variant more dangerous due to having more virus particles - report

The delta variant of COVID-19 is reportedly more infectious than other forms of coronavirus due to the variant containing thousands more virus particles, according to a report by Live Science

The report also concluded that those with the variant can test positive for COVID-19 earlier than those diagnosed with other forms of the virus.

While the variant represents most of current COVID cases worldwide, companies such as Pfizer have been creating a newer version of their vaccine that is supposed to counter the most recent variant.

With the variant reportedly 60% more transferrable, thousands of people in Israel have been infected with it every day for the past few weeks.

Even those who have already been vaccinated against the virus have been infected with the variant. Israeli research that came out in the beginning of the month reported that the COVID vaccine is only 64% effective to the delta variant.

Sonovia, an Israeli mask company, says their masks can protect the wearer from getting infected with the variant.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman, Rossella Tercatin and Reuters contributed to this report.